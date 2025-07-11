Japan Art and Culture

Kubota Beisen (1852–1906) came of age during the social upheavals of the late Edo Period and matured as an artist amid the sweeping modernization of the Meiji Restoration (1868–1912). His artistic development thus thrived during a transformative era, bridging the fading traditions of Edo with the dynamic changes of Meiji Japan.

He studied under renowned artists Suzuki Hyakunen (1825–1891) and Kōno Bairei (1844–1895), yet went on to develop a distinctive style of his own.

The artwork above is by Kawano Kaoru (1916–1965). He was born in Hokkaidō. Accordingly, the expansive landscapes of northern Japan left a lasting impression on his artistic vision. Whether intentional or not, his work evokes a deep sense of spirituality and freedom.

The innocence of the girls in Kawano’s art—often fused with the freedom symbolized by birds—seems to reflect deeper aspects of his life. The vast landscapes of Hokkaidō, along with the profound impact of wartime experiences, shaped his inner world. As a result, his hauntingly beautiful works carry a quiet echo of the past, inviting viewers to sense the lingering presence of memory and emotion.

Sawako Utsumi (artwork above) is a contemporary Japanese artist from northern Japan. Her captivating mountain landscapes seamlessly blend elements of Buddhism and Shintoism. In her work, a single tree may appear both as a tangible presence and a figment of the mind—symbolizing the thin veil between reality and illusion. Through this duality, themes of enlightenment, rebirth, and ultimate freedom resonate deeply with both Buddhist and Shinto spiritual traditions.

The BBC – concerning Shinto – says, “Kami are not inherently different in kind from human beings or nature – they are just a higher manifestation of the life energy… an extraordinary or awesome version… Kami don’t exist in a supernatural universe – they live in the same world as human beings and the world of nature.”

