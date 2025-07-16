Japan Art via the Prism of Black and White

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Okuyama Gihachiro (1907–1981) created numerous captivating works in black and white, often portraying snow-covered landscapes and exploring a wide range of expressive themes through his prints.

He produced a vast number of prints and designs over the course of his life. Despite the economic turmoil of the late 1920s and early 1930s, as well as the upheavals of wartime, he endured as a resilient artist. It was in the post-war period, however, that his work truly began to flourish.

Okuyama Gihachiro explored various styles of printmaking, drawing influence from movements such as German Expressionism and Constructivism. As a result, his work was shaped by a broad spectrum of artistic and printmaking ideas.

Born in Yamagata Prefecture, Okuyama Gihachiro studied under Kosaka Gajin. During the 1920s, he focused on designing creative posters and working in various commercial fields before eventually establishing his own advertising business.

