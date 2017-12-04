Pope and the Muslim card: Pity the Buddhists and Hindus of the Chittagong Hill Tracts and Rakhine

Sawako Utsumi and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The current Pope is out of touch with many Europeans who fear Sunni Islamization in parts of many major cities. At the same time, growing Sunni Islamic terrorism is killing people in several European nations and vast numbers of people from the Sunni Muslim faith are being monitored based on links to terrorist activities. Therefore, it was no surprise that the Pope would play the “Muslim card” in Bangladesh by siding with the Bengali Muslim narrative by stating a fake ethnic name.

On top of this, the Pope had a great chance to raise the awareness of the plight of mainly Buddhist and Hindu tribal groups of the Chittagong Hill Tracts and the indigenous Buddhists of Rakhine. However, unsurprisingly, the Pope said nothing publicly in front of the international media about mass Bengali Muslim migration to the Chittagong Hill Tracts in Bangladesh. Hence, while Islamization by stealth is happening based on the land grab by Bengali Muslims in the Chittagong Hill Tracts, it seems that the Roman Catholic Church is more concerned about appeasing Islam and playing the Sunni Islamist narrative.

Once, in the Chittagong Hill Tracts, this area was a place where very few Muslims resided because the mainly indigenous Buddhists and Hindus (and other non-Muslim faith groups) dominated just like in past history. Yet, the legacy of the British Empire enabled what countless Islamic invasions failed to do, in other words, the British handed this land to Muslim rulers. Hence, the legacy of countless Islamic invasions of the Indian subcontinent, that led to the utter devastation of parts of this area for Buddhists and Hindus based on war, plunder, forced conversion, slavery, destruction of temples, and other barbaric ills; was finally rubber-stamped by the British Empire when two Muslim states were cut out of mother India.

Equally disturbing, vast numbers of Bengali Muslims and others were sent to modern day Myanmar (Burma) by the British in order to exploit this mainly Buddhist land. Of course, countless ethnic groups reside in modern-day Myanmar but the legacy of the British Empire remains. This is clearly witnessed by events in Rakhine where Bengali Muslims are on a collective land grab in this part of Myanmar, just like in the Chittagong Hill Tracts in Bangladesh. Also, in time Bangladesh independence from Pakistan would witness the mass slaughter of Hindus, Muslim intellectuals, and others – this, in turn, led to further Bengali Muslim migration to Rakhine. In time, the new nation-state of Bangladesh would usher in a new brutal period for the indigenous Buddhists and Hindus of the Chittagong Hill Tracts.

In other words, for decades the international media ignored enormous Bengali Muslim migration to the Chittagong Hill Tracts and the region of Rakhine in neighboring Myanmar. On top of this, many massacres happened against the indigenous Buddhists and Hindus of the Chittagong Hill Tracts based on the deeds of the armed forces of Bangladesh and brutal attacks by Bengali Muslims. Therefore, the indigenous faced brutality at the hands of the Bangladesh army, followed by enormous Bengali Muslim migration that altered the traditional dynamics, a Bengali Muslim land grab of indigenous Buddhist and Hindu land, and the followers of non-Abrahamic faiths also faced enormous discrimination based on being deemed infidels in accordance with the Hadiths and Islamic Sharia law.

Decade after decade the indigenous Buddhists and Hindus of both regions face Islamization by stealth. Hence, it was hoped that the Pope would raise awareness because various indigenous groups feel abandoned internationally. Instead, the Pope, just like the mass Western and Islamic media, sided with Gulf petrodollars and a relentless campaign of well-paid individuals plying the “Muslim victim card’ in several nations ranging from America, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and the United Kingdom. In other words, the Pope sided with the Sunni Islamist agenda, the usual false Western narrative that created mass suffering in Libya and Syria (to name just two nations), and supported the one-sided agenda that ignores the clear reality of Islamization and a Bengali Muslim land grab in the Chittagong Hill Tracts and Rakhine – this is backed up by the shifting demographics.

Overall, unlike Jesus who spoke-up for the poor and abandoned – or like the noble words of the Buddha – the current Pope sided with the forces of Islamization and abandoned the voiceless Buddhists, Hindus, and various tribal groups that reside in the Chittagong Hill Tracts and the region of Rakhine in Myanmar. Hence, the Pope sided with the privileged political and media elites of the Western and Islamic world, thereby stabbing the indigenous Buddhists, Hindus, and tribal groups in the back. Therefore, at a time when Alawites, Christians, Yazidis, and others, face slavery and death at the hands of Sunni Islamists in Iraq and Syria respectively – the same Sunni Islamist force in the Chittagong Hill Tracts and Rakhine is being supported by the Pope by stealth. This is based on his words (and lack of words about the plight of the indigenous in the Chittagong Hill Tracts when he was in Bangladesh) and deeds.

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

DONATIONS to SUPPORT MODERN TOKYO TIMES – please pay PayPal and DONATE to sawakoart@gmail.com

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi personal website and Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

http://global-security-news.com Global Security News – Geopolitics and Terrorism

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

https://www.facebook.com/moderntokyotimes