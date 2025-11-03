Nigeria Warned to Protect Christians: America Threatens Action

Murad Makhmudov, Michiyo Tanabe, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Christians continue to face relentless massacres and ethnic cleansing across parts of Nigeria, their villages burned, and their communities shattered. The tragedy has become a haunting constant — a cycle of bloodshed that never seems to end.

In the face of this ongoing horror, President Donald Trump of America issued a grave warning to Nigeria: to act decisively and stop Islamist extremists and Fulani militants from butchering the beleaguered Christian populations struggling to survive in the nation’s troubled regions.

Trump also warned President Bola Ahmed Tinubu that America “will immediately stop all aid and assistance to Nigeria,” unless the situation changes.

Trump – in extremely sharp words – said, “If the Nigerian Government continues to allow the killing of Christians, the U.S.A. will immediately stop all aid and assistance to Nigeria, and may very well go into that now disgraced country, ‘guns-a-blazing,’ to completely wipe out the Islamic Terrorists who are committing these horrible atrocities.”

The leader of America continued, “I am hereby instructing our Department of War to prepare for possible action. If we attack, it will be fast, vicious, and sweet, just like the terrorist thugs attack our CHERISHED Christians!”

Tinubu, seemingly detached from reality — or perhaps simply indifferent to the suffering of his people — has chosen to downplay one of Nigeria’s gravest humanitarian crises. He insists that Nigeria is not a nation intolerant of Christianity.

Yet the truth on the ground tells a far darker story. Across the nation, countless Christian men, women, and children have been slaughtered — tens of thousands of innocent civilians wiped out by waves of Islamist violence. Their blood cries out from the earth, even as leaders in Abuja turn a blind eye and call for calm instead of justice.

Vatican News reports, “Christians risk their lives not only at the hands of Boko Haram, but also of ethnic Fulani Muslim herders who have joined Islamist extremist groups… The attacks have led to mass forcible displacement. About 5 million Christians have been displaced and forced into Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps within Nigeria and refugee camps at regional and sub-regional borders…”

The leader of Nigeria said, “Religious freedom and tolerance have been a core tenet of our collective identity and shall always remain so.” However, the reality on the ground is the opposite – a flow of Christian civilians is being butchered year after year (with no end in sight).

Trump pointedly said, “Christianity is facing an existential threat in Nigeria” and “radical Islamists are responsible for this mass slaughter.”

Nigeria’s armed forces face an uphill battle in addressing the country’s complex security challenges. Compounding this struggle is the widespread political and institutional corruption that continues to erode governance, weaken public trust, and destabilize efforts to restore peace and order across the nation.

Catholic Bishops in Nigeria said, “With heavy hearts and deep anguish of soul, we, the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria (CBCN), strongly condemn in the most unequivocal terms the utterly barbaric massacre of innocent citizens in Benue State.”

The Catholic Bishops continued, “There is no justification whatsoever for the continuous bloodletting that has become the daily reality of many in Benue State and across Nigeria. The relentless attacks on innocent and defenceless communities under the watch of civil authorities constitute a grave moral and constitutional failure. This carnage must end.”

Fr. Ihyula said, “These Fulani militias are not just killing—they’re clearing land to claim it… And they’re being allowed to do it.”

It remains uncertain whether Nigeria will heed the condemnation from Trump. The world watches as the nation stands at a crossroads — between justice and continued bloodshed.

However, if Abuja refuses to act, America’s patience may soon run out. All signs suggest that Washington is preparing to raise the stakes against Nigeria.

