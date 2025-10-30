Japan and America Beyond Reality: Accumalative Debt of $48 Trillion (China and Russia)

Kanako Mita, Sawako Utsumi, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi of Japan heaped praise on President Donald Trump of the United States during their meeting. Takaichi, Japan’s first female leader, even promised a “golden age” in economic, military, and geopolitical relations. Yet, behind the rhetoric, the two nations share a combined national debt of approximately $48 trillion.

The BBC reports, “The two leaders signed a deal on rare earth minerals, as well as a document heralding a new ‘golden age’ of US-Japan relations which reiterated the commitment of the two countries to implement deals struck earlier, including the 15% tariff deal negotiated earlier this year.”

It is easy for Takaichi—and the leaders before her—to pledge stronger military alignment with Washington’s strategy of containing China and economically weakening the Russian Federation (and supporting Ukraine’s efforts to defeat Russia militarily in concert with the European Union). However, Japan, burdened by a debt-to-GDP ratio of around 240%, a declining birth rate, and a high cost of living, is hardly in a strong position to fully embrace America’s regional posture—one that risks deepening tensions with other Northeast Asian powers such as China and Russia.

Similarly, the United States, carrying about $38 trillion in government debt and a debt-to-GDP ratio of roughly 124%, faces its own economic vulnerabilities. One can only imagine the challenges both nations may confront when the next major global downturn arrives.

Trump is set to meet China’s leader, Xi Jinping. However, it may be time for China to highlight the hypocrisy of the United States and Japan—much as it has done with the European Union.

It is well known that Washington continues to assist Taiwan in strengthening its military capabilities, with Japan increasingly entangling itself in an issue that could have devastating consequences should conflict ever erupt between China and Taiwan.

Now, as Trump seeks to pressure Beijing over its energy imports from the Russian Federation, China has ample reason to call out those nations that actively pursue policies aimed at containing it—namely America, with Japan following closely behind, and certain European Union voices echoing the same stance. The hypocrisy is startling.

It appears that too many G7 nations—including France, Germany, Japan, and the United Kingdom—are increasingly focused on military buildup while ordinary citizens struggle with a rising cost of living. Hence, the political class have lost touch with reality (or they have simply stopped caring) concerning the daily realities faced by their own people.

In Japan’s case, the combination of rising import costs, a weakened yen, massive government debt, and an aging population already weighs heavily on society. Placing greater emphasis on military priorities will only further burden the Japanese public.

Takaichi said, “I would like to realise a new golden age of the Japan-US alliance, where both Japan and the United States will become stronger and also more prosperous.”

Takaichi continued by describing the US-Japan military relationship as the “greatest alliance in the world” and that Japan was “ready to contribute to world peace and stability.”

It appears that Takaichi – similar to other global leaders – brush America’s debacles of Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, Vietnam, and other failures under the the carpet.

Considering the high cost of living and a combined national debt of approximately $48 trillion, one must ask: where is the promised prosperity?

Japan should pursue cordial relations with both China and the Russian Federation, while continuing to maintain its special relationship with the United States. These relationships do not need to be mutually exclusive, provided Japan approaches its diplomacy with careful balance and respect for its fellow Northeast Asian powers.

The concern is that America and Japan are overstretching themselves, driven more by their own insecurities, even as their mountain of debt continues to grow.

After the dust settles on the meeting between Takaichi and Trump, the reality of the high cost of living will continue to weigh heavily on the people of both America and Japan.

