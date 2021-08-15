A devastating 7-2 magnitude earthquake hits Haiti

Kanako Mita and Chika Mori

Modern Tokyo Times

A devastating 7-2 magnitude earthquake hit Haiti yesterday. Reports claim that at least 300 people have been killed while search and rescue missions are ongoing. Also, approximately 2,000 people are injured. However, the fear is that this number will climb higher.

The US Geological Survey (USGS) reports that the epicenter of the earthquake was 12 km away from Saint-Louis du Sud. Hence, the towns of Les Cayes, Saint-Louis du Sud, and others throughout this region felt the full power of this devastating earthquake.

Voice of America reports, “Les Cayes, which is the largest town near the epicenter, reported collapsed buildings and major damage, officials said. Rescue workers were searching for survivors.”

The BBC reports, “The tremor was felt in the densely-populated capital of Port-au-Prince, some 125km away, and in neighboring countries.”

Ariel Henry, the Prime Minister of Haiti, said, “We have learned that the local hospitals, in particular that of Les Cayes, are overwhelmed with wounded, fractured people.”

In 2010, at least 200,000 died when a potent earthquake struck Haiti. This devastated an already weak infrastructure where the majority of people reside below the poverty line.

Lee Jay Walker reports, “The 2010 earthquake in Haiti killed more than 200,000 people and caused extensive damage to the infrastructure and the economy. However, the United Nations and other charities are distrusted by many. This concerns soldiers from Nepal spreading cholera to this country, which killed approximately 9,700 people. Also, sex scandals where children and women were abused by UN personnel and humanitarian charities.”

Dr. Piarroux and other colleagues categorically conclude that: “…the onset of cholera in Haiti was not due to climatic factors and was not the direct consequence of the January 2010 earthquake. All of the scientific evidence shows that cholera was brought by a contingent of soldiers traveling from a country experiencing a cholera epidemic…”

The current earthquake comes at a time of heightened political tension. This concerns the recent assassination of President Jovenel Moïse and internal discontent. Therefore, authorities in Haiti need to respond quickly to the latest tragedy to hit this beleaguered nation.

Indeed, a tropical storm is set to hit Haiti in the coming days.

https://www.voanews.com/americas/haiti-earthquake-death-toll-climbs-past-300

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-latin-america-58215631

