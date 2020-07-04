A torrential downpour in Kyushu leads to at least 15 deaths in Japan

Kanako Mita and Sawako Uchida

Modern Tokyo Times

A torrential downpour led to 200,000 people being evacuated in Kagoshima and Kumamoto prefectures in the region of Kyushu. It is known that at least 15 people have perished. However, this figure may increase because another nine people are missing.

The scene of fourteen deaths happened in a care home in Kuma (Kumamoto) after it became flooded. It remains unknown what actions care workers took when the care home became submerged.

The Kuma River burst in several areas and a bridge was washed away. Images show houses and cars submerged by the deluge that impacted potently on the Kuma River.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe ordered the military to help emergency services in the worse hit areas. It is believed that some 10,000 military personnel have been put on standby. Therefore, recovery missions and emergency services are in liaison with military personnel.

Abe said the government would “do its best to take emergency measures, prioritizing people’s lives.”

Japan is known for earthquakes, cyclones, flooding, heatstroke, mudslides, typhoons, tsunamis, volcano eruptions, and other natural disasters. Thus the current rainy season will be followed by fears of heatstroke in the following months.

