Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi “Died like a dog. He died like a coward,” declares Trump

Murad Makhmudov and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the leader of ISIS (Islamic State – IS), was announced dead by President Donald Trump of America. This happened after Special Forces from America went into Northwest Syria after the Russian Federation opened all air space. Therefore, the most wanted terrorist in the world is dead.

Sadly, while this will not end ISIS, just like Al-Qaeda continued after Osama Bin Laden was killed, his death will greatly be welcomed throughout the region. Equally important, the psychological impact on international Sunni Islamist terrorist recruitment will be enormous. Yet, if Al-Qaeda is replicated, then mainly indigenous ISIS forces will remain in several nations until either realignment – or, a new leader emerges.

According to Trump, al-Baghdadi “…didn’t die a hero, he died a coward.” He was “Crying, whimpering and screaming and bringing three kids with him.”

The president continued, “The thug who tried so hard to intimidate others spent his last moments in utter fear, in total panic and dread, terrified of the American forces bearing down on him.”

Trump thanked several nations for enabling the operation to run without any external problems. He said, “Russia treated us great… Iraq was excellent. We really had great cooperation.”

The BBC reports, “A resident in Barisha, where the raid reportedly took place, told the BBC helicopters shot for 30 minutes late on Saturday, before troops became active on the ground. Helicopters fired at two houses, flattening one, he said.”

It remains to be seen what will happen to ISIS. However, the enormous loss of territory and economic wealth means that ISIS is in crisis. At the same time, other Sunni Islamist terrorist groups linked to Al-Qaeda – or more independent like the Taliban – loathe ISIS.

