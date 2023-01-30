ADF Islamists kill many women in latest massacres: DRC

Sawako Utsumi and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Islamists from the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) have killed at least 15 people, including many women, in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). However, the final death toll is feared to be higher.

The villages of Manyala and Ofay were attacked in the volatile eastern DRC. In Ofay, seven of the eight people killed in this massacre were women.

ADF Islamists originate from Uganda, but most terrorist attacks occur in the DRC.

Dieudonne Malangai, a local representative, told AFP, “These ADF rebels also attacked Bandibese village but ran into resistance from soldiers who intervened and so there were no civilian deaths.”

Two weeks ago, Islamists killed Christian worshippers in Kasindi. Another recent massacre happened last week in the village of Makugwe. This massacre led to 17 people being executed by the ADF after drinking in a bar. Other villagers were also killed.

Cross-border attacks by the ADF Islamists have been reported in the Ntoroko District of Uganda.

Stéphane Dujarric de la Rivière, the Spokesperson for the United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, said the UN was “…concerned over the deteriorating security situation…and the increase of attacks against civilians by the Cooperative for Development of the Congo (CODECO) and the M23 as well as the on-going presence of other foreign armed groups, including the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), Red Tabara and the Forces Démocratique pour la libération de Rwanda (FDLR), which continue to pose a threat to regional stability.”

Tensions between the DRC and Rwanda are increasing over the role of M23.

However, in recent weeks, the ADF Islamists are committing many new massacres – while the government of the DRC is also concerned about the role of Rwanda in supporting the M23 militia.

The people of eastern DRC feel beleaguered by the situation on the ground. Ethnic massacres also occur.

