Afghan refugees burnt alive by Iran police: “Give me some water, I am burning”

Sawako Utsumi and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The death of three Afghan refugees by the police of Iran is causing shockwaves. This is based on three people being burnt alive and a boy begging for water.

It is known that Iranian police fired on a car full of refugees from Afghanistan. An eyewitness video shows a young boy begging from the blaze.

The boy begs, “Give me some water, I am burning.”

One can only imagine the fear of the boy and his utter bewilderment. Hence, a huge outpouring of anger following on from a recent massacre by Iranian border guards.

In this event, 45 Afghan migrants perished when Iranian border guards forced them into a baying river. The migrants had no options because they were forced at gunpoint.

Shir Agha said border guards “warned us that if we do not throw ourselves into the water, we will be shot.”



Turning back to the latest killing of innocent Afghans, then Iran is trying to claim the police feared drug smuggling. Yet the sight of the boy pleading for water is causing revulsion along with people being burnt alive.

Javid Ahmad Qaem, Afghanistan’s ambassador to China, said “A boy screams for a drop of water but no one gives him. He is burnt. Where is humanity?”

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-asia-52949429

