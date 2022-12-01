Afghanistan religious school hit by terrorists: Students die

Noriko Watanabe and Kanako Mita

Modern Tokyo Times

Another terrorist attack in Afghanistan killed at least 19 students in the province of Samangan. Over twenty remain injured after the bomb attack against a Muslim school (madras).

Authorities under the Taliban never stated if the attack was a planned bomb or suicide bomber. The investigation is ongoing while parents, teachers, pupils, and friends are distraught by the latest Islamist attack in Afghanistan.

Voice of America reports, “Abdul Nafi Takoor, an Interior Ministry spokesman in Kabul, said the bombing in the provincial capital, Aybak, occurred while students were holding afternoon prayers. Takoor said Taliban security and intelligence forces had reached the site to investigate and bring the perpetrators to justice.”

Suspicions are bound to point in the direction of the Islamic State Khorasan Province or ISIS-K. This Islamist group is a branch of ISIS (Islamic State – IS). However, no terrorist group has currently claimed responsibility for killing students in the province of Samangan.

Lee Jay Walker says, “America and NATO powers left Afghanistan rapidly last year after the corrupt government suddenly collapsed. In the ensuing chaos, the administration of President Joe Biden left billions of dollars of major military equipment behind when the Taliban walked into Kabul last year. These weapons are now being utilized to counter the National Resistance Front (NRF) that seeks to counter the Taliban in the Panjshir Valley.”

Overall, several terrorist attacks against students, Shia Muslims, and others highlight the fragile security of Afghanistan. Female students and women in wider society face harsh conditions under the Taliban. Therefore, internal Taliban policies, Takfiri Islamist terrorist groups, narcotics, mass poverty, female social isolation, and other ills continue to blight the people of Afghanistan.

