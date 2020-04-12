Aichi in Japan declares a state of emergency after central government exclusion

Kanako Itamae and Lee Jay Walker



Modern Tokyo Times

Governor Hideaki Omura of Aichi appealed to the central government to be included in the list of areas covered by the state of emergency. However, despite deaths in Aichi representing roughly 20 percent of all deaths in Japan from coronavirus (Covid-19), the central government did not include.

Aichi prefecture, with the economic dynamics of Nagoya being potent, should have been included in the areas covered by the state of emergency according to Omura. This relates to the number of deaths and the growing concerns of the spread of coronavirus. Therefore, the governor declared his own state of emergency for the prefecture of Aichi.

Omura stated, “Looking at things the past week and watching the situation – the rise in patients, the number without any traceable cause – we judged that it was a very dangerous situation and wanted to make preparations.”

Tensions internally and the judgment of areas covered by the state of emergency is causing bureaucratic and political wrangles. Kyoto, just like Aichi prefecture, also wanted to be included based on increasing coronavirus cases being reported.

In a past article, Modern Tokyo Times uttered, “Abe applied the state of emergency to the megacities of Osaka and Tokyo. While the prefectures of Chiba, Fukuoka, Hyogo, Kanagawa, and Saitama were also included. However, despite the obvious logic of this move being the start of greater containment, it is also creating friction. Hence, other prefectures don’t want people from the state of emergency areas to flee and spread the coronavirus. Similarly, many governors want business people and tourists to refrain from visiting lesser-infected areas.”

Of course, for the governor of Aichi, he wanted this part of Japan to be covered by the state of emergency. The death toll in this prefecture does vindicate the concerns of Omura. This is based on roughly 20 percent of all deaths in Japan coming from this prefecture.

Thus, Omura refused to wait any longer for the central government to act. Hence, he declared a statewide emergency to protect the people of Aichi. Omura is also imploring residents to avoid visiting areas covered by the national state of emergency unless it is essential. Therefore, only essential business operations are being asked to remain open to provide critical services for the people of Aichi.

