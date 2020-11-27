Aichi takes Covid-19 measures, while more severe cases in Tokyo grow

Kanako Mita and Sawako Utsumi

Modern Tokyo Times

The coronavirus (Covid-19) crisis is notable in cities including Hokkaido, Osaka, Nagoya, and Tokyo. However, even in the countryside, minor increases are also occurring. Therefore, another nervous situation is developing in Japan.

Of course, it still appears that the central government and many regional governments are more concerned about the economic angle – rather than the daily psychological war for everyday workers in the worst-hit areas.

In the prefecture of Aichi, a similar request that occurs in Osaka, Tokyo, and Sapporo will be made. This relates to shortening the hours of drinking establishments in Nagoya and focusing on hostess bars, hostess clubs, karaoke, and various angles related to the nightlife.

Hideaki Omura, the Governor of Aichi, implemented a similar policy in August. Hence, just like Tokyo and other major cities hit by the coronavirus, similar policies are being enacted.

Lee Jay Walker says, “In other words, it is the usual containment policy. However, the fear is that sooner or later this will not be good enough to stem the number of new infections – and increasing deaths. After all, this is the first time that Japan faces the reality of coronavirus during the flu and winter period at a serious level.”

Meanwhile, in Tokyo, another 481 new daily infections were announced. More alarming, the number of serious cases is increasing in the capital of Japan. Therefore, the next few weeks will be crucial for many parts of Japan that are blighted by coronavirus infections.

