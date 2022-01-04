Al-Shabaab Islamists suspected of killing 6 Christians in Kenya

Chika Mori and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Al-Shabaab (Al-Shabab) Islamists are suspected of killing six Christians in Kenya. The massacre of Christians happened in the village of Widhu, Lamu County.

Pastor Stephen Sila told International Christian Concern, “I counted seven houses that were torched down, four bodies of people burnt beyond recognition inside the houses… A body was shot dead right outside a burnt house and another beheaded body next to it. Other villagers escaped into the dark…”

The perilous border region between Kenya and Somalia – and the remoteness of many areas – will make it difficult for Kenyan security forces to apprehend the terrorists responsible for this brutal crime.

Voice of America reports, “Al-Shabab are known to hideout in the Boni forest in northeast Kenya’s Lamu County on the border with Somalia.”

Some confusion exists to the real culprits. This concerns the methodology of killing people being different from past al-Shabaab terrorist attacks in Kenya. However, al-Shabaab Islamists are known to be active throughout the region. Also, the Al-Shabaab have often committed terrorist attacks in January in recent years.

Security forces in Lamu County told local people, “We are working on the issue…We shall share more information soon, but we have cordoned off the area to piece the security information together, as well as go after the perpetrators of this heinous act.”

https://www.voanews.com/a/kenyan-authorities-suspect-al-shabab-militants-kill-6-in-coastal-county-/6379539.html

