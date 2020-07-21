America, Australia, and Japan in Naval Exercises in Asia Pacific waters

Sawako Utsumi and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The nations of Australia, Japan, and the United States are currently holding trilateral naval exercises in the waters of the Asia Pacific. Thus democratic nations are showing commitment toward the freedom of sea-lanes throughout the Indo-Pacific. Hence, the right of free and open seas is paramount to nations that rely on energy resources, foodstuffs, trade, and the geopolitical angle.

It is known that an amphibious assault ship from Australia, the Japanese destroyer Teruzuki, and the USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier from America are involved in the naval exercises. Of course, other vessels are part of the larger contingent from the Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group and the Australian Defense Force.

All nations involved have drawn up various complex military scenarios to enhance prowess. Hence, the drill will overlap the environs of the Philippine Sea / South China Sea.

On the Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet website it says, “Throughout the cooperative exercise period, participants will operate and train together, exercising integrated maritime operations in an all-domain warfighting environment. Professional integrated engagements allows the U.S. Navy and allies the opportunity to build upon existing strong relationships and improve collective readiness and response to any situation.”

It is a reminder to China that international democratic cooperation is not to be overlooked. Indeed, with recent tensions emerging between China and India, this nation will increase its role.

After all, India is the biggest democratic nation in the world based on its population. Therefore, this nation sits naturally in the camp of Australia, Japan, and the United States.

Of course, it is important not to overblow the situation because all navies need to be prepared. Hence, individual naval exercises and with allies are second nature. However, for any adversaries, they must understand the dynamics of collective democratic forces.

https://www.c7f.navy.mil/Media/News/Display/Article/2280748/australia-japan-join-us-for-trilateral-naval-exercise/

