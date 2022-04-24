America threatens Solomon Islands: Biden admin and Japan

Noriko Watanabe and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The Solomon Islands is an independent nation. However, the behavior of America is extremely hostile and threatens consequences concerning strengthening ties between China and the Solomon Islands. Therefore, the same President Joe Biden administration that lambasted the Russian Federation -allegedly for interfering in its election – is seeking to control the internal affairs of the Solomon Islands.

Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare is facing strong external pressure from America and Australia. Japan will also send a delegation to visit the Solomon Islands a few weeks later. It appears that colonialism is the “fresh Biden mandate” – that looks aghast toward any nation that shows independence. This concerns any nation deemed “a national security issue” to America – with America’s backyard including the Solomon Islands, Syria, Taiwan, Ukraine, and others.

Kurt Campbell, the Indo-Pacific security adviser, was sent by the Biden administration to deliver a stern warning to the Solomon Islands. The statement said, “The US government has warned the Solomon Islands it will “respond accordingly” if its security agreement with China leads to a Chinese military presence in the Pacific island nation.”

The threat by America to “respond accordingly” – if any military base of China is installed on the Solomon Islands – is a threat to the sovereignty of this nation. It also highlights that the “take the knee Biden administration to the BLM movement” is actually hawkish to an extreme – from pumping billions of dollars in military weapons to Ukraine and now warning the Solomon Islands. Hence, the Democrats are race-baiting and plying gender confusion at home to divide society – while doing little to strengthen the border. However, externally the Democrats are threatening nations – or seeking to impose their stance by stealth on countries including Hungary, India, Pakistan, Serbia, Solomon Islands, and other nations.

The Biden administration also keeps on sending military arms to Taiwan concerning America’s containment policy of China. Thus Taiwan – similar to Ukraine and the Solomon Islands – despite being far away from mainland America – is deemed a “security interest” of America.

After the latest military sale was announced to Taiwan. The Pentagon said, “This proposed sale serves U.S. national, economic and security interests by supporting the recipient’s continuing efforts to modernize its armed forces and to maintain a credible defensive capability.”

Japan and Solomon Islands

The rubber-stamp shadow of America’s foreign policy is also entering the fray. Hence, Japan is now concerned about the wider implications of the pact between China and the Solomon Islands.

Solomon Times reports, “China’s security agreement with the Solomon Islands may affect security for the region and is a probable topic for discussions between the leaders of Japan and New Zealand, Japan’s chief cabinet secretary said.”

Hirokazu Matsuno said, “This agreement is likely to have an impact on the overall region’s security, so we are watching it with concern.”

The White House said, “The United States, Japan, New Zealand, and Australia are concerned by a security pact between China and the Solomon Islands.”

Hence, Japan immediately responded to America’s concern over the Solomon Islands. After all, the anti-Russia Fumio Kishida government in Japan is extremely nationalist. Therefore, the anti-China and anti-Russian Federation mantra in Japan – under the leadership of Kishida – is increasing week by week.

It isn’t unimaginable that a trigger event might occur in the Solomon Islands if this nation doesn’t wilt to pressure. In the short-term, economic and political repercussions are likely to follow concerning America, Australia, Japan, and New Zealand. Therefore, the current political leaders of the Solomon Islands are being intimidated to follow the geopolitical objectives of America.

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

DONATIONS to SUPPORT MODERN TOKYO TIMES – please pay PayPal and DONATE to sawakoart@gmail.com

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi personal website and Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

http://global-security-news.com Global Security News – Geopolitics and Terrorism

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

https://www.facebook.com/moderntokyotimes