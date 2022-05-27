America’s inferiority complex with China: Biden admin incites at home and abroad

Kanako Mita, Sawako Utsumi, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The government of China must be perplexed by America’s inferiority complex under the administration of President Joe Biden. After all, with endless mass shootings, 107,000 overdose deaths in a 12 month period, high homicide, over 1 million Covid-19 deaths, a border that is ripe for expanding narcotics, debt mountain, and criminality – and other endless ills from homelessness to the lack of affordable housing for many working poor – you would think the Biden administration had enough things to focus on. However, it appears not!

Instead, the Democratic Party race-baits at home and sows gender confusion – while supporting wars in distant lands – just like the Barack Obama administration. Obama directly bombed Libya while utilizing proxies against the Syrian government – to Biden now spending tens of billions to support Ukrainian nationalists while warning China not to overstep the mark against Taiwan. Therefore, supplied Democratic Party chaos – similar to the traits of the legendary Arthur Zimmermann – is the order of the day once more.

Another theme of the Biden administration – apart from grand gesturing – is its inferiority complex with China. Hence, on many occasions, the Biden administration declares that America will outperform China in the future.

Voice of America reports, “U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken outlined the Biden administration’s strategy to outcompete China in the next decade by investing in critical infrastructure, bolstering supply chain security, and working with allies.”

Thus Blinken – and the Biden administration – are telling the world that allies are needed for America to outcompete China. Equally, it is confirmation that the Biden administration perceives America to have fallen behind the power dynamics of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

The White House recently said, “Looking forward, with the historic investments included in the landmark America Creating Opportunities for Manufacturing, Pre-Eminence in Technology, and Economic Strength (COMPETES) Act, the United States Innovation and Competition Act (USICA), and President Biden’s Build Back Better Agenda, these actions will strengthen our supply chains, grow domestic manufacturing, enhance our domestic workforce with a focus on good, union jobs, and help us outcompete China and the rest of the world…”

Biden said, “Our infrastructure used to be the best in the world. Not hyperbole — the best in the world. Today, according to the World Economic Forum, we rank 13th in the world. Twelve other nations have superior infrastructure to us, and China has trains that go 230 miles an hour for long distances. And we got money to do that back in the administration of Barack Obama and Joe Biden, and you had a Republican governor who didn’t want it — didn’t want any parts of it.”

After Biden’s first year in office, he added another 7 trillion dollars to the endless mountain of debt. Also, instead of innovation, it is clear that the Biden administration seeks to fight back against China by utilizing a dirty tricks campaign. This concerns the over-focus on human rights, national security (to keep Chinese firms out), claims of Chinese espionage, utilizing the Hong Kong crisis, and containing China geopolitically by boosting the armed forces of Taiwan and other nations – to regional groupings that include AUKUS to the Quad Group (pre-dates the Biden administration but given greater importance in rebuking China and the Russian Federation).

China insists that nations should focus on economic development and innovation outside the mindset of endless competition. Yes, competition exists in the business sense. However, not related to the emphasis on nations seeking to overtake – or outcompete others – by ill means and fused with economic and geopolitical constraining tactics.

Biden’s policies entail big government at home. This is followed by economic, military, and political intrigues against China in the international arena. Various international partners – notably Japan in Asia – are utilized by America to contain China in many areas.

For ordinary Americans disillusioned by race-baiting, gender identity confusion, horrendous numbers of overdose deaths per year, high homicide, mass shootings, a border that is neglected despite the opioid crisis, half a million homeless, lack of affordable housing for the working poor, and other brutal ills: they want American politicians to focus on important internal issues and to tackle the mountain of debt.

America should focus on creating a more harmonious society rather than creating a new “bogeyman” or “bogeymen” that entails big government and endless international intrigues.

China is focused on developing its infrastructure, increasing purchasing power, technological innovation, nanotechnology, international transportation links, and scientific developments to prepare the next generation for the endless challenges that await all societies.

The Biden administration is pushing regional divisions that bode ill for Northeast Asia and the Asia-Pacific concerning the containment of China. This concerns economic, geopolitical, and military issues. At the same time, the European Union and the Russian Federation have deplorable current relations related to the intrigues of the Biden administration – energy issues, economic sanctions, and America is providing tens of billions of dollars in military assistance to Ukraine in the hope of prolonging the conflict.

Hence, this endless meddling and utilizing of fear at home and abroad by the Democratic Party needs to end. If not, these internal and external intrigues will eventually lead to convulsions that are too damaging to imagine.

PLEASE DONATE TO HELP MODERN TOKYO TIMES

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

DONATIONS to SUPPORT MODERN TOKYO TIMES – please pay PayPal and DONATE to sawakoart@gmail.com

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi personal website and Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

https://www.facebook.com/moderntokyotimes