Anti-Jewish white terrorist attack in America: 11 killed in Jewish Synagogue attack

Noriko Watanabe and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

A brutal white supremacist terrorist attack on a Jewish synagogue in Pittsburgh, America, is known to have killed 11 worshippers. It is known that the terrorist who had far-right views, singled out the synagogue on two grounds – one being his hatred towards Jews and secondly because the Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society (HIAS) helps refugees. Therefore, he entered the synagogue in Pittsburgh during a Shabbat service and brutally killed the followers of Judaism.

Currently, it is known that 11 people were killed by the white supremacist terrorist. According to reports, the killer in his 40s (name withheld out of respect) yelled, “All Jews must die.”

The massacre took place inside the Tree of Life Congregation Synagogue in Pittsburgh after the terrorist started killing Jews at random. He killed Jews who were worshipping God while spewing more hatred.

Prior to the brutal terrorist attack, the killer lambasted the HIAS. He said, this organization “likes to bring invaders in that kill our people. I can’t sit by and watch my people get slaughtered. Screw your optics, I’m going in.”

After killing the followers of Judaism he then began to fire at police officers. Apparently, at least three police officers were shot according to initial reports. However, he eventually surrendered after becoming injured and weighing up the situation.

The First Lady, Melania Trump, uttered, “My heart breaks over the news out of Pittsburgh. The violence needs to stop.”

The leader of Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, said the nation of Israel “stands together with the Jewish community of Pittsburgh. We stand together with the American people in the face of this horrendous anti-Semitic brutality, and we all pray for the speedy recovery of the wounded.”

In Europe, the vast majority of recent terrorist attacks – including the murder of Jews in France – are being perpetrated by Sunni Islamists. However, in America, white supremacist terrorists have killed black African Americans inside a Christian church and in another attack, Sikhs were butchered. Therefore, internal security forces in America need to focus heavily on white supremacist terrorist groups and Islamists because both have butchered many individuals in recent times – including the killing of homosexuals by an Islamist.

Increasingly, in recent times, political hatred on all sides of the spectrum is being sprouted. Indeed, while the situation and factors are different, the feeling is reminiscent of dark times that blighted America many decades ago. Hence, it is time for all sides to reduce the hostility and respect the “other point of view,” while debating passionately but within certain political norms.

