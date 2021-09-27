Anti-Russia and anti-China politicians in Japan says Russia: AUKUS to Cybersecurity

Sawako Utsumi and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Since Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga took power, the Japanese Foreign Ministry barely goes a week without upping the anti-China mantra. More recently, the anti-Russian Federation angle is emerging. Indeed, the next leader of Japan seems set to continue in this frame of mind – unless they can contain a new American-style propaganda machine that is currently in favor in the corridors of power in Tokyo.

Nikolai Patrushev, the Russian Security Council Secretary, and others in the Russian Federation note how since the former leader Shinzo Abe left office, that the Suga administration – and politicians vying to become the next leader of Japan since Suga will step down soon – are intent on spreading an anti-China and anti-Russia stance.

Indeed, despite relations between Japan and South Korea remaining frosty for some time, it is clear that President Moon Jae-in made positive overtures to Japan this year. Yet, his overtures were rebutted by the Suga administration.

Japan’s anti-China rhetoric is never-ending. However, the Russian Federation is now being dragged into the equation because the Japanese Foreign Ministry seeks to join the anti-Beijing and anti-Moscow mindset of the United States. Henceforth, the petty nationalism displayed under Junichiro Koizumi (2001-2006) is back with a vengeance. Therefore, the Suga administration is increasingly turning against the Russian Federation, unlike the former leader Shinzo Abe who sought accommodation with political elites in Moscow.

A new directive aimed at international students came into play in Japan. This concerns the monitoring of international students from nations of concern (China is the main concern but students from the Russian Federation will presumably be monitored) if studying in areas of national security.

The Quad grouping (Australia, India, Japan, and the United States), AUKUS (Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States), and Japan announcing directly for the first time that China, the Russian Federation, and North Korea will be monitored for cyberattacks are all upping the ante throughout Northeast Asia (China and the Russian Federation) and the environs of the South China Sea – and further afield concerning China.

Japan announced today a new cybersecurity strategy draft. This international cybersecurity draft mentions China, the Russian Federation, and North Korea for the first time. Therefore, Japan is increasingly dividing the region and copying the rhetoric emanating out of the corridors of power in Washington.

The Russian Security Council chief notes how certain Japanese politicians “blindly follow US instructions and willingly engage in anti-Chinese and anti-Russian schemes.” Patrushev continued, these politicians “seek to dig into the past in an attempt to settle old scores with Russia.”

He continued concerning AUKUS, “In order to implement another one of the White House’s reckless schemes and strengthen its grip over a promising region such as the Asia-Pacific [zone], the entire security architecture of Asia is being jeopardized and conditions are being created for undermining the authority of ASEAN (the Association of Southeast Asian Nations) and other regional organizations.”

Japan recently evacuated just one Japanese individual from Afghanistan, unlike other nations who took out tens of thousands of people. However, knowing that Japan comes under the military umbrella of America, certain Japanese politicians and the Japanese Foreign Ministry can’t seem to contain their nationalist ambitions. Therefore, the chaotic nature of the current Joe Biden administration – similar to the chaos of the Trump administration – is encouraging anti-China and anti-Russian forces in the corridors of power in Tokyo.

Concerning the Quad group of Australia, India, Japan, and the United States. Patrushev uttered, “In fact, it is about a new military and political bloc that is clearly pro-American. Basically, the QUAD is an Asian NATO prototype. Washington will try to pull other countries into this organization, mostly to pursue an anti-Chinese and anti-Russian policy.”

Japan is putting itself into the firing line. After all, the United Kingdom and the United States mainland are very far from China. Also, the recent negative downturn in relations with China and the Russian Federation is largely self-induced. Therefore, with each new negative directive or statement made by Japanese political elites, the region of Northeast Asia is being further divided despite this not serving the interests of Japan.

