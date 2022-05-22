Anti-Russia Kishida: Only Japan in Asia walked out of APEC

Kanako Mita, Sawako Utsumi, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Japan shamed itself again under Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. He is the most ardent anti-Russia zealot to rule Japan in recent history. After all, if Kishida was concerned about nations invading others, how can he support America (Agent Orange on Vietnam, Operation Condor in South America, Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, Serbia – and selling vast military arms to the Saudi-led alliance that bombs Yemen to countless other international misdeeds)?

Hence, similar to his anti-nuclear weapons stance, while seeking to maintain America’s nuclear weapons umbrella to protect Japan, he is an endless hypocrite who abuses the family ruling elite system in Japan (democracy isn’t meant to be about keeping it in the family – a trait all too familiar under the ruling Liberal Democratic Party).

The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum is usually focused on regional economic dynamics – and not the agenda of the Anglo-Saxon-dominated nations and compliant Japan. Somehow, the Anglo-Saxon-dominated nations of America, Australia, Canada, and New Zealand – along with Japan – don’t understand that Ukraine isn’t in Asia. Also, other Asian members don’t seek to espouse any ill-feeling toward any nation. However, G-7 nations are entering “a colonial-minded era” where they believe they can dictate to independent nations.

The Economic Development Minister of the Russian Federation, Maksim Reshetnikov, witnessed the callowness of America, Australia, Canada, Japan, and New Zealand. This concerns the collective walkout of these nations – when he began to speak to other delegates at the APEC meeting.

Japan is increasingly utilizing the containment policies of America aimed at China and the Russian Federation to utilize internal nationalism. Of course, with barely 2 percent of the population in Japan being non-Japanese, it is strange how this nation is so nationalist concerning political elites. For example, countless politicians – including former leaders of Japan – visit Yasukuni Shrine, where war criminals are glorified along with ordinary Japanese individuals killed in various wars. However, for political elites, it is abundantly obvious that they glorify the war criminals by hiding behind innocent Japanese citizens who died because of the nationalist folly of distant times.

If America, Australia, Canada, Japan, and New Zealand are so concerned about morality – and not selective morality when it suits – they should address respective indigenous issues. After all, marginalization and the dismantlement of their respective cultures are continuing.

In Japan, it is noticeable how Okinawa (indigenous Ryukyu Kingdom) pays a heavy price concerning the over-allocation of American military forces in this non-Japanese historical region. Similarly, the indigenous in America, Australia, Canada, and New Zealand continue to suffer many injustices and the continuing downgrading of their own respective cultures, languages, and faiths.

The Russian Federation concerned itself with economic issues. Hence, the Bangkok Post reports, “Russia is adamant about its push for bilateral trade with Thailand reaching US$10 billion (330 billion baht) a year after showing strong interest in investing in the kingdom, says Deputy Prime Minister and Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit.”

In a recent article by Modern Tokyo Times – concerning nationalism within the ruling LDP – it was stated, “In the internal Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) election in 2021, it is worth remembering that Sanae Takaichi came second concerning Diet member votes. This points to the mounting nationalism within the ruling LDP. After all, Takaichi opposes the Murayama Statement that clarifies the war crimes committed by Japan during the war, denies Comfort Women being forced into sexual slavery, took a picture with a holocaust denier (Kazunari Yamada), and utilizes the Yasukuni Shrine openly in league with her nationalist tendencies. Hence, for Takaichi to come second in the Diet voting ballot last year – highlights the rise of nationalism within the ruling LDP.”

Ordinary people in Japan want the ruling party to focus on internal problems. This includes the pension system, rising cost of living, static wages for over two decades, a moribund banking saving system for ordinary people, a limited welfare system for people in need, fixing the low birth rate, and other important factors. Instead, under the leadership of Kishida, it is endless anti-Russia bashing and providing economic comfort to Ukraine along with rubber-stamping the policies of America.

Enough is enough – Japan should focus on internal issues and building bridges with regional Northeast Asian nations.

