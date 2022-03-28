Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh nervous of fresh Azerbaijan probes

Murad Makhmudov and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The remaining Armenian Christian communities of Nagorno-Karabakh are getting nervous concerning fresh military probes by Azerbaijan. Thus with the Russian Federation embroiled in a conflict with Ukraine, the fear is that Azerbaijan and NATO Turkey will make fresh probes against the embattled Armenians. After all, the Russian Federation is also embroiled in military operations in Syria – and on high alert from European Russia to the Russian Far East related to the intrigues of NATO in Ukraine and America having military bases in Japan and South Korea.

During the conflict that broke out in 2020, it was NATO Turkey that supported the military of Azerbaijan to push into Armenian-controlled Nagorno-Karabakh. Turkey also utilized Islamist mercenaries from the battlefield of Syria to support the military advancements of Azerbaijan. Meanwhile, sophisticated weapons purchased by Azerbaijan from an array of nations altered the military balance to the detriment of the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Recent clashes are reverberating throughout the remaining areas under the control of Armenians. Newsweek reports, “… many Armenians fear the latest clashes may be just the beginning of something more ominous, especially as the international community’s sights are fixated on the explosive conflict in Ukraine.”

A deputy of the National Assembly in Armenia, Kristine Vardanyan, points the finger at Turkey. She said, Turkey “equally shares all the responsibility for what is happening.”

The Russian Defense Ministry said, “From March 24 to 25, the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan, violating the provisions of the trilateral statement of the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia of November 9, 2020, entered the zone of responsibility of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno-Karabakh and set up an observation post. Four strikes were carried out with an unmanned aerial vehicle Bayraktar TB2 against Nagorno-Karabakh’s armed formations outside Furukh.”

Clashes have broken out in recent months. However, the convulsions of Ukraine might be utilized by Azerbaijan, especially if Turkey encourages the political elites of Baku to further encroach into the remaining areas of Nagorno-Karabakh under Armenian control.

Azerbaijan denies all accusations. However, the modernization of the armed forces of Azerbaijan – along with the backing of Turkey – are powerful incentives for Azerbaijan to take the entire Nagorno-Karabakh region. Hence, with the Armenian Christians knowing the painful events of history that culminated in the genocide of Armenians in the early twentieth century – the Armenians face an uphill battle to survive in the remaining areas of Nagorno-Karabakh.

https://www.newsweek.com/war-ukraine-rages-russia-ally-armenia-sees-bloodshed-own-border-1692187

PLEASE DONATE TO HELP MODERN TOKYO TIMES

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

DONATIONS to SUPPORT MODERN TOKYO TIMES – please pay PayPal and DONATE to sawakoart@gmail.com

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi personal website and Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

https://www.facebook.com/moderntokyotimes