Armenians massacred by Azerbaijan forces in Ishkhanasar (NATO Turkey)

Kanako Mita, Sawako Utsumi, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Another barbaric video shows the armed forces of Azerbaijan killing surrendered Armenian soldiers in cold blood. This took place in the environs of the village of Ishkhanasar in Armenia.

Video footage shows a hail of bullets killing Armenian soldiers after the armed forces of Azerbaijan illegally entered Armenia. Other video footage of massacres against Armenians has reached the outside world. This includes the mutilation of a dead Armenian female soldier that is beyond comprehension.

General Staff Edward Asryan (Head of the Armed Forces of Armenia) uttered, I can provide evidence of Azerbaijan soldiers mutilating the body of a female Armenian soldier (they cut her legs and fingers off, stripped her naked, and mocked her even in death).

Siranush Sahakyan, the representative of the Armenian detainees’ interests at the European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR), expressed her thoughts on the massacre that took place in Ishkhanasar. Sahakyan said, “The video has been studied, verified; it is real. The incident took place at Ishkhanasar on September 13, with the involvement of Azerbaijani soldiers. It is the ‘Commando’ newly created unit, which is being retrained by Turkey, and certain support is, of course, being provided as a NATO member country. And the units being retrained plan and carry out war crimes against Armenians, and, naturally, they are encouraged for these actions.”

In the last conflict, France 24 reports (2020), “… intelligence reports had established that 300 Syrian fighters drawn from “jihadist groups” from the Syrian city of Aleppo had passed through the Turkish city of Gaziantep en route for Azerbaijan.”

Nine soldiers from the armed forces of Armenia were killed in cold blood despite surrendering. The video footage shows a hail of bullets brutally killing four Armenian soldiers. In the last conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan, video footage shows Armenians being beheaded.

The former president of Armenia (Armen Sarkissian) uttered: “The international community and structures must clearly and specifically respond to these crimes.”

Brice Roquefeuil, the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair of France, met the Foreign Minister of Armenia (Ararat Mirzoyan). They discussed the ongoing crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh and the armed forces of Azerbaijan violating the sovereignty of Armenia.

The Foreign Ministry of Armenia expressed to the representative of France, “The importance of the international community’s clear condemnation of extrajudicial killings, torture, and other war crimes towards the Armenian prisoners of war committed by Azerbaijan…”

Japan – and much needed – expressed its concern over recent events. Fukushima Masanori, the Japanese Ambassador to Armenia, noted the concern of Japan against the incursion by Azerbaijan into Armenia.

The Foreign Ministry of Armenia said, “Numerous videos regularly publicized by Azerbaijani users on social media demonstrate the war crimes against and the extrajudicial killings of Armenian prisoners of war, torture of Armenian servicemen, including women, and desecration of corpses committed by the Azerbaijani armed forces.”

Modern Tokyo Times recently said, “If the CSTO doesn’t become more active – Armenia needs to look to other nations for adequate support. After all, look at what happened to Armenian heartlands in modern-day Turkey after the genocide. Therefore, Armenia faces a literal fight to survive in such a harsh geopolitical climate.”

Armenians have suffered brutally in history at the hands of the Turks and their allies. The United States Holocaust Memorial Museum says, “The Armenian genocide refers to the physical annihilation of ethnic Armenian Christian people living in the Ottoman Empire from spring 1915 through autumn 1916. There were approximately 1.5 million Armenians living in the Empire. At least 664,000 and possibly as many as 1.2 million died during the genocide. Armenians call these events Medz Yeghern (the great crime) or Aghet (catastrophe).”

Breaking Defense reports, “From 2016–2020, Israel accounted for 69 percent of Azerbaijan’s major arms imports — a number that represents 17 percent of Israel’s arms exports for that same period.”

Hence, the European Union needs to address its energy policy concerning Azerbaijan and put enormous pressure on the political elites in Baku. Israel should also look at itself in the mirror because the Jewish Holocaust – and the earlier Armenian Genocide in the twentieth century that followed horrendous pogroms in the late nineteenth century – highlights how much both people struggled to survive.

Armenia doesn’t need to pick and choose between Moscow and Washington – nor Brussels and Tehran. Instead, Armenia needs to reach out to nations that can preserve the sovereignty of Armenia and help this nation at the regional and international levels.

PLEASE DONATE TO HELP MODERN TOKYO TIMES

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

DONATIONS to SUPPORT MODERN TOKYO TIMES – please pay PayPal and DONATE to sawakoart@gmail.com

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi’s website and Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

http://facebook.com/moderntokyotimes