Texas Floods Kill Many Adults and Children

Michiyo Tanabe and Chika Mori

Modern Tokyo Times

Texas floods have killed at least 28 children and 54 adults. However, it is understood that by Sunday afternoon, 10 children and 18 adults were yet to be identified.

The majority of deaths happened in Kerr County.

The BBC reports, “Rescue efforts have focused on Kerr County’s Camp Mystic, a Christian summer camp for girls on the banks of the Guadalupe River. Authorities say 10 children and one counsellor are still missing.”

Flash floods hit the area after powerful thunderstorms hit this part of Texas.

Fox News reports, “Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued a proclamation declaring Sunday as a day of prayer across the state in response to the flooding. President Donald Trump said he would likely make a visit to Texas on Friday.”

The shock and grief felt by so many is unimaginable — one moment filled with joy and hope, the next shattered by devastating loss, including the heartbreaking deaths of numerous children.

Trump said, “So we say God bless all the people that have gone through so much and God bless the state of Texas. It’s an incredible place.”

AP News reports, “After a flood watch notice midday Thursday, the National Weather Service office issued an urgent warning around 4 a.m. that raised the potential of catastrophic damage and a severe threat to human life. By at least 5:20 a.m., some in the Kerrville City area say water levels were getting alarmingly high. The massive rain flowing down hills sent rushing water into the Guadalupe River, causing it to rise 26 feet (8 meters) in just 45 minutes.”

Rescue workers and volunteers are racing against time in a desperate effort to find survivors.

CBS News reports, “Survivors have described the floods as a ‘pitch black wall of death’ and said they received no emergency warnings.”

The death toll is likely to rise.

