Russian Federation Recognises Taliban Rule in Afghanistan

Murad Makhmudov, Noriko Watanabe, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

President Vladimir Putin of the Russian Federation gave notification of his country recognizing Taliban rule in Afghanistan. It remains to be seen whether China and several Central Asian nations will follow.

The Taliban acknowledged that the Russian Federation took a “brave decision.”

However, with Iran and Pakistan deporting millions of Afghans, the Taliban must be allowed to develop the economic infrastructure of the country. After all, Saudi Arabia (for example) bans all non-Muslim holy places and only allowed women to drive cars in the early 21st century, this never bothered major economic and democratic powers.

Immediately after the Taliban regained power in 2021, it imposed strict and repressive policies, particularly targeting the rights of women and restricting access to education for young girls. While these actions are deeply concerning, especially from a human rights perspective, it raises the question of whether isolating Afghanistan economically and diplomatically is the right approach. If the Taliban remains in power for the foreseeable future, punishing ordinary Afghans through continued sanctions and international isolation may do more harm than good.

TASS News reports, “Russian President Vladimir Putin decided to recognize the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan on recommendation from Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, said the Russian ambassador in the Asian country, Dmitry Zhirnov.”

Zhirnov said, “This is a decision that was taken in principle by the president of the Russian Federation at the suggestion of the Russian Foreign Minister. It demonstrates Russia’s sincere desire to establish a comprehensive partnership with Afghanistan.”

The Guardian reported (2024), “In the three years since seizing power from the US-backed government, the Taliban have imposed what human rights groups are calling a ‘gender apartheid‘, excluding women and girls from almost every aspect of public life and denying them access to the justice system.”

But will isolating the Taliban truly lead to meaningful change? Meanwhile, with millions of Afghans being deported from Iran and Pakistan, it’s worth asking: what exactly does the international community hope to achieve?

Does it prefer to deal with the consequences of mass migration and deepening poverty in Afghanistan?

Or is there a more pragmatic path—one that encourages gradual change through economic and social engagement, similar to the approach taken by the Russian Federation? Thereby, fostering transformation through increased interaction rather than isolation.

Will women become even more isolated by shunning the Taliban – or will the Taliban naturally alter its perspective based on greater international interaction?

Will isolating the Taliban lead to even greater restrictions on women, or could increased international engagement encourage the group to (gradually) shift its stance?

