Art of Japan and time in a new light: Hōitsu and the Persimmon Tree by Utsumi

In these two adorable art pieces by the contemporary Japanese artist Sawako Utsumi, a different slant to the original by Sakai Hōitsu (1761-1829) emerges. In her reflection, the color narrative takes center stage.

In the original, Hōitsu (original art piece below) includes a bird enjoying the fruit of the Persimmon Tree. Thus, the delightful Persimmon Tree and the unity of nature look complete.

Hence such a simple setting creates a fabulous piece of art by Hōitsu. Likewise, Utsumi creates two delightful art pieces but is based on completely different angles.

In another article, in reference to the bird that is now a distant ghost and omitted by Utsumi. I state, “This relates to the ongoing erosion of the influence of Buddhism, Shintoism, and other areas of old Japan. After all, Hōitsu became a Buddhist monk in the last few decades of his life. Equally important, in the world of classical rinpa art (rimpa art) the power of literature, poetry, the tea ceremony, and other cultural angles were embedded based on continuity. However, in modern Japan, this is a far-cry for the majority of individuals.”

In other words, in both Utsumi's art pieces, the new color schemes denote the lack of continuity. Of course, this relates naturally to Japanese culture but countless ultra-modern nations face the same problems. Therefore, the gradual erosion of high culture, religion on the margins of society and moderated, and negative demographics – and other ills of modern society like debt, stress, and feeling like a number. Once more, Utsumi creates two delightful art pieces that are fused with hidden meanings. Hence, the only continuity in all three art pieces is the fruit of life. However, unlike nature dominating in the original, Utsumi takes a different approach. Thus the natural order of nature is now being eroded – just like high culture and religion.