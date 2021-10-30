Art of Japan and exquisite birds by Yamamoto Kōitsu (1843-1905)

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The delightful art of birds depicted in this article by Yamamoto Kōitsu (Kōichi) is a wonder to behold. Indeed, the art piece titled White Heron on Hinoki Cypress is mesmerizing.

Not a great deal is known about many areas of his early life. However, it is known that Kōitsu worked for Kiritsu Kōshōgaisha – which was founded in 1874.

It is believed that he was born in 1843 and died in 1905. The exact years aren’t fully known but correspond to known information. Irrespective of the exact years he gained artistically from his father, who adored rinpa (rimpa) art.

When viewing the adorable Heron, the art piece looks transcendent. This especially applies to the leaves that look almost ghostlike in a mesmerizing way. Therefore, despite the stillness of the heron, the art is dimensional concerning the whole art piece.

During his work at Kiritsu Kōshōgaisha, he focused on designs, metal crafts, sketches for lacquerware, and other areas. This experience enhanced his skills and knowledge of art.

Kōitsu moved away from the ongoing development of Tokyo to the more remote Kanazawa. He also taught the highly esteemed Ishizaki Kōyō (1884-1947). Therefore, Kōitsu felt even closer to nature after moving to Kanazawa.

