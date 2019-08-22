Art of Japan and Hōitsu through the eyes of modernity



Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

In the latest art piece by Sawako Utsumi, this contemporary artist focuses on the rinpa (rimpa) finesse of Sakai Hōitsu (1761-1828). Hōitsu, himself, adored Ogata Kōrin (1658-1716) and in time he revitalized the memory of Kōrin. This, in turn, brought Kōrin to a new generation of artists in Japan. Hence, Utsumi respects many classical artists belonging to the Edo Period.

Utsumi’s latest art piece titled “Hōitsu through the eyes of modernity turned backward” is extremely stunning. This applies to her individual style of color that focuses on the original by Hōitsu (original by Hōitsu below) but through the emphasis of modernity. Yet, in Utsumi’s version of modernity, it is a connection with the rich high culture of Japan.

Ironically, the yearning of the past, albeit the cultural past that ignited Kamakura, Koyasan, Kyoto, Nara, Nikko, and others areas of high culture and religious learning; is equally shared by Utsumi who hopes that continuity will also bless a new generation in modern Japan. This passion can be felt in her latest art piece titled “Hōitsu through the eyes of modernity turned backward,”

In a past article, I state, “Utsumi isn’t restrained by time and different approaches to art. This really works a treat and the same applies to fusing the richness of her individual internal creativity, with the natural beauty of past European and Japanese artists. The upshot of this really shines through the art of Utsumi because her passion is never dimmed.”

Overall, the latest art piece by Utsumi shines through just like the mountain stands firm and remains strong irrespective of time. Equally, the adorable color scheme and beauty of nature pulls at the heart.

http://sawakoart.com

http://fineartamerica.com/profiles/sawako-utsumi.html – Sawako Utsumi and where you can buy her art, postcards, bags, and other products. Also, individuals can contact her for individual requests.

