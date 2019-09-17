At least 48 perish in Sunni Islamist terrorist attacks in Afghanistan

Boutros Hussein and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

At least 48 people have perished after two brutal suicide terrorist attacks in Afghanistan by Sunni Islamists belonging to the Taliban. One terrorist attack was in the vicinity of the United States embassy in Kabul, while the other struck in the province of Parwan shortly before President Ashraf Ghani was going to address the crowd.

Hence, the Taliban and ISIS (Islamic State) are able to launch terrorist attacks with impunity. According to reports, the Taliban claimed both terrorist attacks. This comes after recent talks between America and the Taliban broke down.

The Taliban is determined to derail the presidential election in Afghanistan that is due to take place on September 28. Thus, the Taliban stipulated, “We already warned people not to attend election rallies, if they suffer any losses that is their own responsibility.”

President Ashraf Ghani said, “Kabul was also hit by the coward enemy and again the target was civilian lives. I offer my heartfelt condolences to victims of today’s tragedies in Kabul and Parwan and pray for speedy recovery of those who were wounded. We stand united in this hour of grief.”

Sadly, it appears that more terrorist attacks will follow because the Taliban doesn’t want the current government to entrench its power via the ballot box. This pattern is all too familiar during elections. Therefore, the latest terrorist attacks by the Taliban are a firm reminder that power concentration remains elusive for the current leader of this nation based on the potency of Sunni Islamic terrorism.

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-49726088

