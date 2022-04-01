Australia upset by the Solomon Islands and China: America, Japan, and hypocrisy

Kanako Mita, Sawako Utsumi, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare of the Solomon Islands signed a new security pact with China. According to Sogavare, the agreement is in the national interest of the Solomon Islands and will cement the continuing economic ties between both nations.

The Solomon Islands released a statement to clarify the situation. It said, the “Government is conscious of the security ramification of hosting a military base, and it will not be careless to allow such initiative to take place under its watch.”

Understandably, Australia opposes the agreement concerning its national interests and its anti-China policies in recent years. Yet, according to Sogavare, it negates any Chinese military bases. Hence, external nations from Australia to America once more seek to enforce their geopolitical dictates against nations that seek a different path.

The Russian Federation faces countless European NATO nations with the armed forces of America being spread throughout these nations – while in the Russian Far East, the armed forces of America can utilize the entire nation of Japan. Also, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is anti-Russia. Therefore, the situation is even more worrying for the Russian Federation.

China also faces the same American bases in Japan and South Korea (South Korea takes a milder approach to the Russian Federation). Also, the Quad Group of nations (America, Australia, India, and Japan) is focused extensively on China – similar to AUKUS (America, Australia, and the United Kingdom). Likewise, the nations of America, Australia, Japan, and the United Kingdom are utilizing events in Hong Kong, Taiwan, and internal human rights issues in China (Xinjiang and Tibet). Therefore, with Australia and Japan developing military ties that are primarily aimed at China, the hypocrisy of America, Australia, and Japan have no boundaries these days.

Sogavare uttered, “We are friends to all and enemies to none.”

The only non-European and non-New World Nation (Australia, Canada, and America) that is joining the anti-China and anti-Russia club is the nation of Japan. Despite having American military bases throughout South Korea, this nation takes a more nuanced approach to China and the Russian Federation. Therefore, South Korea mainly focuses on North Korea and any military angle related to national interests.

The Solomon Islands is likely to face increasing regional pressure. However, despite understanding the concerns of Australia, this nation should also understand the national concerns of China.

Hence, with AUKUS and the QUAD Group primarily being focused on China – and with Australia strengthening geopolitical and military ties with Japan – the saying goes that “what is good for the goose is good for the gander.”

