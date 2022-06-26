Betrayal of Aung San Suu Kyi: Myanmar army, West, and media

Kanako Mita, Sawako Utsumi, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Aung San Suu Kyi is one of the bravest souls to emerge in modern politics. Others, from the late Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, fled to France – and the same applies to many other individuals threatened by the state apparatus time after time. However, this brave lady refuses to bow down to her oppressors: while also refusing to sell Myanmar down the “Western River” by abandoning Buddhists who suffer the threat of Islamization in Rakhine.

State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi was mocked before the military coup. Thus she faced endless negative media coverage in Western and Islamic media circles, was belittled by humanitarians (who have a single world vision), and was abandoned by many Western nations. This happened because Aung San Suu Kyi spoke up for the indigenous Buddhists of Rakhine. Therefore, many former awards she won were cruelly taken away – after endless international vilification in the international media.

Myanmar faced the brutal legacy of the British Empire, which altered the ethnic and religious dimensions of many nations in the same geopolitical space Myanmar belongs to. At the same time, decades of authoritarian rule crushed democracy and waged war against several ethnic groups in Myanmar. Therefore, with countless internal problems – including poverty, a limited infrastructure, military power within the body politic of important institutions, and various militia groups that distrust central forces in Myanmar – along with Islamist terrorism in Rakhine – it was abundantly clear that Aung San Suu Kyi needed international economic support to maintain and develop the democratic path.

Modern Tokyo Times (MTT) warned before the military coup that the international community was hindering the democratic path in Myanmar. MTT said, “Myanmar is seeking to stabilize the democratic path despite countless ethnic issues that beset this nation – based on decades of authoritarian rule. At the same time, endless negative media campaigns in Western and Islamic nations are hindering the political leaders of this nation – that seek foreign capital. Indeed, if Myanmar is handed to China on a plate or democracy is supplanted – look no further than the deeds of hypocritical Western and Islamic nations.”

Since the coup against Aung San Suu Kyi, the flow of death continues, people fear for the future, and social divisions are increasing. Hence, Myanmar is going backward in time. Is this really what the military coup leaders desired – is that what the international media wanted?

Turning to the endless persecution of Aung San Suu Kyi and recent days and weeks. Voice of America reports, “Ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi was transferred Wednesday to a prison in the country’s capital.”

Voice of America continues, “Suu Kyi has been charged with at least 20 crimes since the army seized power from her in early 2021. She denies the charges.”

The BBC reports, “Her move to solitary confinement makes her more isolated than ever – she became a global democracy icon during a previous period of military rule when she spent 15 years in detention, but almost all of it was under house arrest.”

Despite endless persecution – her candle for Myanmar continues to shine brightly. If only the democratic world had sought to understand the predicaments she faced while in power – and how Aung San Suu Kyi was (and is) the best hope for Myanmar in this period of history.

It is hoped that the military and opponents of the military will somehow form a national salvation government. If not, another lost generation – another lost decade – and the real threat of a failed state.

Since the military coup, approximately 2,000 people have been killed.

