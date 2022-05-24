Biden and Kishida (America and Japan): Warmongering over Taiwan and nationalism

Kanako Mita, Sawako Utsumi, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Nationalists within the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) in Japan are being emboldened by President Joe Biden concerning the containment policies of China and rhetoric aimed at supporting Taiwan. The former leader, Barack Obama, helped to destabilize and divide the Middle East and North Africa during his leadership – with the current leader Biden being an important individual within the Obama administration. Therefore, Biden is continuing this Democratic Party mantra by destabilizing parts of Europe – concerning the huge funding of Ukrainian nationalists and steering the European Union (EU) into an increasingly divided Europe – and the same Biden hopes to further divide Northeast Asia along with the anti-Asian power (Japan) that looks to America, the EU, and G-7.

The Democratic Party in America concerns itself with ostracising any nation – or policy – not supported by America. Ironically, the same party that plays the race-baiting and gender confusion identity card to encourage more internal divisions in America: is also the same party that cares more about international borders – rather than the internal border of America that witness an endless stream of migrants and criminal gangs that ply narcotics and opioids. Hence, under Biden, the highest number of overdose deaths – with opioid deaths spiraling – is at a record 12-month cycle of 107,000 deaths.

However, similar to Obama and the Arthur Zimmerman approach to politics, Biden and the Democratic Party can’t stop funding military wars. The nations of Egypt, Iraq (destabilized a second time with ISIS and US intrigues against Syria), Libya, Syria, and Yemen – along with the entire Sahel region that suffered dramatically after the ousting of Colonel Gaddafi – were destabilized by the Obama administration. Therefore, Biden is supporting nationalists in Ukraine and weakening any notion of “a common European Home” by encouraging the EU – and NATO – to further unleash anti-Russian Federation forces that will continue to create future convulsions on this continent related to energy, military issues, and so forth.

Reuters said, “U.S. President Barack Obama’s administration has offered Saudi Arabia more than $115 billion in weapons, other military equipment and training, the most of any U.S. administration in the 71-year U.S.-Saudi alliance, a report seen by Reuters has found.”

Kishida is anti-Russia to an extreme and his administration seeks to boost military spending – despite the endless mountain of debt. Modern Tokyo Times recently said, “Embarrassingly, recent LDP leaders follow the call of America like loyal pet poodles. In the old days, Japan adopted independent stances concerning keeping out of the military quagmire of Vietnam (South Korea sent hundreds of thousands of soldiers to assist America during the Agent Orange period), keeping away from America’s pro-Israel stance, and focusing on economics. However, with three squandered economic decades (mainly under the LDP) and two static decades of wage increases, the LDP can now only tap into nationalism. After all, it takes some doing to trust this political party with economic issues concerning the last three decades.”

In Northeast Asia, Japan even struggles with its relationship with South Korea. Thus regionally, only Taiwan and Japan have lasting positive relations.

This is encouraging nationalists within the ruling LDP (Koizumi, Abe, Suga, and now Kishida) to further its anti-Northeast Asia regional approach concerning China, the Russian Federation, North Korea, and South Korea (the new leader of South Korea is open to Japan – but Kishida didn’t even go to his inauguration event despite visiting many nations in the same period). Therefore, the ghosts of history when Japan looked down negatively on regional nations are returning within the upper echelons of the ruling LDP – and this is being encouraged by the Biden administration.

Taiwan

The Guardian reports, “Joe Biden has said the US would intervene militarily to defend Taiwan if it came under attack from China, in an unusually forceful presidential statement in support of self-governing that drew a defiant response from Beijing.”

Biden said if China took action on Taiwan, “…it would dislocate the entire region – and be another action similar to what happened in Ukraine.”

Biden continued, “America is committed to a one-China policy – but that does not mean China has the jurisdiction to use force to take Taiwan.”

Kishida – who seeks to dramatically increase Japan’s military spending despite having the highest ratio of debt in the world – was encouraged by Biden after he said, “I applaud Japan’s determination to strengthen its defense – a strong Japan, and a strong Japan-US alliance, is a force for good in the world.”

Kishida – a politician who never stops his anti-China and anti-Russia rhetoric – replied to Biden by stating, “I have said all options are on the table, including the capability for Japan to carry out first strikes on enemy bases.”

Kishida – a very unscrupulous pro-American and nationalist politician – fully understands that America is responsible for past and continuing misery. At no time did Japan seek economic sanctions for Agent Orange on Vietnam, supporting right-wing death squads during Operation Condor in South America, Afghanistan, Serbia (Kosovo – that took land away from Serbian Orthodox Christians), Iraq, Libya, and utilizing proxies in countless wars (Syria to Ukraine) – while supplying vast military arms to the Saudi-led coalition that attacked Yemen under Obama. Indeed, over 30 million people face food insecurity now concerning the convulsions unleashed by America (and allies) from Yemen to the entire Sahel (Libya destabilized). However, this is ignored by America, the EU, and Japan.

Biden and Kishida are endangering Japan. After all, Japan can’t ignore its Northeast Asian roots and foundations of civilization (we know what happened when Japan turned its back on its history). Yet, Japan is extremely lukewarm to Asia – especially Northeast Asia – under the ruling LDP. Therefore, if Japan isn’t careful, it might involve itself in a regional war based on the encouragement of America that only focuses on its geopolitical divisions.

Japan needs to redirect its energy and focus on building bridges with Northeast Asian nations and not being the “divisionist dream of America.” Taiwan isn’t a national security issue for Japan because it is an internal issue for China and Taiwan to solve. However, Kishida erased all recent positive movements between Japan and the Russian Federation at the drop of an eyelid – he should refrain from causing convulsions with China.

America is fraying: 107,000 overdose deaths in the last 12 months, race-baiting, gender identity confusion, border problems, 40,000 deaths per year concerning guns (homicide to suicide), enormous income disparity, high homicides, enormous debt, and other ills.

Japan is blighted by three squandered economic decades and two decades of static wages. Hence, only nationalism remains for the LDP to utilize internally because the electorate can’t trust the recent economic folly of the ruling party. Therefore, it is alarming that America and Japan are increasingly on the same page when both nations face very different problems.

This bodes ill for the region – especially with China and Taiwan relations moving further apart. Hopefully, the LDP will turn away from its recent pro-nationalist tendencies. If not, a future crisis – irrespective of China, the Korean Peninsula, Taiwan, or tensions with the Russian Federation – will create a dangerous situation for Japan, which is being encouraged by America and the ruling elites of the LDP.

Diplomacy is difficult when one nation does little but lambast others in Northeast Asia. The old LDP understood this. However, recent leaders are upping the nationalist ante by condemning China and the Russian Federation to the point of extremism. For America and the party of incitement (Democratic Party), this is music to the ears of the Biden administration. Therefore, it is time for Japan to realign itself with Northeast Asia before it is too late.

