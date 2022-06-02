Biden supplies death in Ukraine to 107,000 overdose deaths and mass shootings in America

Kanako Mita, Sawako Utsumi, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The grim reality is that more people have died from overdose deaths in the last three months in America than civilians have been killed in several conflicts in Africa and Europe. Indeed, under President Joe Biden, the highest number of overdose deaths in a 12-month period have occurred. However, similar to the Barack Obama administration – of which Biden was a key figure – the love of war and dictating to other nations never ceases.

Reports coming out of America is yet another mass shooting. Recently many children died in a horrendous school shooting – another witnessed a barbaric race attack aimed at Africans or African-Americans – and now people have been killed in a hospital. In the same period, other shootings have occurred – from a small child killed in a drive-by shooting to Koreans targetted by an African-American – and too many to mention.

In the latest shooting, Voice of America reports, “Four people were killed Wednesday in a shooting at a medical building in the Midwestern U.S. state of Oklahoma, a police captain said.”

In another recent shooting, The Texas Tribune says, “Blue hearts in the middle of each cross — one for each victim of Tuesday’s massacre, when a gunman shot and killed 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School — contain messages from dozens of loved ones.”

Yes, welcome to chaotic America where political elites worry about the borders of Ukraine and Taiwan – but not their own borders where opioids and various forms of narcotics enter the country day in and day out. America is the only nation to record one million Covid-19 deaths. On top of this, the 107,000 overdose deaths – along with 40,000 deaths a year concerning guns (homicide to suicide) – resemble a nation at war, given the sheer numbers of people dying. Despite this, America supplies death abroad concerning direct invasions and backing various proxies.

Any other nation blighted by the above – and with the Democratic Party race-baiting and sowing gender confusion – would surely focus on domestic issues. However, this nation still can’t stop supplying death to Ukraine (Biden) – like the Barack Obama administration concerning bombing Libya, destabilizing Syria, supplying mass military weapons to the Saudi Arabia-led alliance to bomb Yemen – and other brutal deeds.

Indeed, it begs the question – what great noble society does America wish to export? Thus why are the European Union, the United Kingdom, and Japan beholden to this nation – given the enormous convulsions this nation faces and its countless brutal deeds abroad (Agent Orange to Iraq)?

Biden – while people are dying from shootings to overdose deaths in America, in horrendous numbers – is proud to supply death to Ukraine and other parts of the world. Concerning the conflict between Ukraine and Russians and Russian speakers in the Donbas region backed by the Russian Federation – Biden is openly hostile to the Russian Federation and indigenous Russians in the warzone.

Biden announced, “This new package will arm them with new capabilities and advanced weaponry, including HIMARS with battlefield munitions, to defend their territory from Russian advances… We will continue to lead the world in providing historic assistance to support Ukraine’s fight for freedom.”

Modern Tokyo Times recently reported, “Indigenous Russians and non-Russian ethnic speakers of Russian who look to “mother Russia” have faced years of hostility from nationalist forces in Kiev (Kyiv), who backed central Ukrainian forces to crush the ethnically diverse region of Donbas. At the same time, several leading NATO powers (notably America and the United Kingdom) were increasing the military power of the armed forces of Ukraine along with various training programs. Therefore, President Vladimir Putin of the Russian Federation requested that NATO powers acknowledge the mutual geopolitical concerns of both parties – but this was rebuffed by President Joe Biden of America and the leader of Ukraine.”

The indigenous Russian-dominated regional forces in the Donbas region are fighting alongside Chechens, Ossetians, and other nationalities against Ukrainian nationalists. Hence, the Russian Federation is working alongside indigenous Russian-dominated forces and various ethnic groups to stem the tide of Ukrainian nationalism.

These collective military forces seek to protect Russians and non-ethnic Russian speakers – who look toward “mother Russia” – from Ukrainian nationalists.

Yet for Biden, who warned China concerning Taiwan, the entire world is the backyard of America and woe betide any nation that seeks independence. Therefore, while Biden’s America supplies death in distant lands – the same Biden administration fails to stem the death toll of homicides, tackle the crisis of mass shootings, nor does he prioritize the horrendous 107,000 overdose deaths during the last twelve months.

It is time for America to go home and sort out its own problems because this nation is fraying.

However, the Democratic Party bubble of the Biden administration entails that he will continue to supply death – just like Obama did and countless other presidents serving the two political parties that control power. After all, American leaders never face war crimes despite the brutal deeds of Agent Orange on Vietnam to invading Iraq on false information – nor for supplying proxies to butcher during Operation Condor and countless other war zones in modern times.

What role model does America wish to export?

The only model appears to be death at home and supplying death abroad.

