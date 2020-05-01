Brazil coronavirus crisis is growing but Bolsonaro appears aloof and uncaring



Noriko Watanabe and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Brazil is witnessing a growing death toll and the increasing number of coronavirus (Covid-19) infections. Equally, in a country blighted by poverty, the economic consequences will be severe for vast numbers of people. However, the leader of Brazil appears indignant and aloof from the crisis.

President Jair Bolsonaro is known for his ultra-masculine approach to politics. Yet, when it comes to the coronavirus crisis, Brazil can’t afford such a wayward approach. Therefore, it is hoped that politicians who support him will reign in his current approach.

If not, then death will certainly follow in increasing numbers in various parts of the country. Also, internal convulsions may erupt if people feel abandoned during such a critical period for Brazil.

When reporters asked Bolsonaro for a comment on the news that the death toll had passed 5,000, he was extremely aloof and uncaring. He replied back, “So what? I’m sorry. What do you want me to do?”

Obviously, with Bolsonaro being the leader of Brazil then he can do much to ease the crisis. However, his early handling of the crisis is extremely shoddy and this bodes ill.

Indeed, the dye is cast already because preventative measures are essential from the start. If not, then another New York waits based on arrogance. After all, the coronavirus is teaching that irrespective if left-wing or right-wing – or whatever – it is the personal actions of respective governments that count.

Andrew M. Cuomo, the Governor of New York, was arrogant prior to the coronavirus killing tens of thousands in this city. He uttered before the crisis, “Excuse our arrogance as New Yorkers — I speak for the mayor also on this one — we think we have the best health care system on the planet right here in New York. So, when you’re saying, what happened in other countries versus what happened here, we don’t even think it’s going to be as bad as it was in other countries.

Turning back to Brazil, it is abundantly clear that the people need a leader to take the coronavirus crisis seriously. Equally, actions followed by compassion and empathy are needed. Yet, at the moment, it appears that the leader refuses to acknowledge the severity of the crisis.

The death toll is now just over 6,000. However, this figure is likely to be higher because of the remoteness of parts of Brazil. At the same time, many people survive on the margins, and indigenous communities are not monitored to the same extent. Therefore, like the death toll in Ecuador is higher than reported, the fear is that this also applies to Brazil.

The Guardian reports, “There is no escaping the scale of the tragedy unfolding in Brazil, with daily images of gravediggers in protective suits emerging from some of the worst-hit cities, including Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Recife and Manaus.”

Many nations are witnessing dark times and often it is based on political mistakes and undermining the severity of the coronavirus. Hence, from Spain to the United Kingdom vast numbers have perished because of the slow response of both nations. However, in Brazil, they have a leader who is still refusing to acknowledge the severity of the crisis.

This bodes ill for the people of Brazil and for health care workers and others on the front line.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/apr/29/so-what-bolsonaro-shrugs-off-brazil-rising-coronavirus-death-toll

