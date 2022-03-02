Brazil to Mexico say no to sanctions on Russia: EU, G-7, Japan, and NATO jingoism

Brazil to Mexico say no to sanctions on Russia: EU, Japan, G-7, and NATO jingoism

Kanako Mita, Sawako Utsumi, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Jingoism is in full flow in America, Australia, Canada, the European Union, Japan, and the United Kingdom among the ruling elites. This jingoism and alleged “global anti-Russian Federation reality” isn’t holding up outside of NATO powers, the European Union, and Japan. Therefore, nations from Central Asia to South America – and in other parts of the world – aren’t in tune with the “privileged nature” of NATO powers, the European Union (EU), and Japan.

Brazil to Mexico (North America and South America) have little interest in following the anti-Russian Federation mantra – even if nations oppose the Ukraine crisis and seek an end to hostilities. For too long, America could drop nuclear bombs on Japan to Agent Orange on Vietnam – while destabilizing the Middle East – and other parts of the world – without any repercussions (potent economic sanctions to war crimes). Hence – irrespective of right-wing, left-wing, centrist, and so forth – from Mexico in North America to countless nations in South America, all understand American interference (Operation Condor to further back in history).

Recently, during the timeframe of the Ukraine crisis, America and France sold potent military weapons to Indonesia – despite the horrendous reality in West Papua. Similarly, NATO powers and EU nations have supported the ongoing destruction of Yemen – along with the other foe in this conflict (Iran). Therefore, when it comes to military sales, ordinary people are dying irrespective of military equipment being sold by democratic nations or non-democratic (America to China).

Statista website (2016-2020) reports that the leading military arms sales during this period were the following: America (37 percent), Russian Federation (20 percent), France (8.2 percent), Germany (5.5 percent), China (5.2 percent), United Kingdom (3.3 percent), Spain (3.2 percent), Israel (3 percent), South Korea (2.7 percent), Italy (2.2 percent), Netherlands (1.9 percent), Ukraine (0.9 percent), Turkey (0.7 percent), and Switzerland (0.7 percent). Hence, the majority of nations above belong to NATO and the EU. Therefore, even when nations put certain conditions on weapon sales, some of the above nations have used military arms directly to kill and destabilize (Iraq, Libya, Syria, and others all suffered from this) – or to support Gulf nations involved in the brutal war in Yemen.

The jingoism of America, Australia, Canada, the majority of EU nations, Japan, and the United Kingdom aimed at the Russian Federation quietly forget this – similar to the leader of Ukraine who seeks to internationalize the crisis. However, crucially, many nations that have felt America’s endless intervention policies, colonialism (Western, Ottoman, or Japan after the Meiji Restoration and until 1945), and witnessed the endless hypocrisy of nations that seek to destroy the economy of the Russian Federation, are no longer compliant nations.

The President of Brazil, President Jair Bolsonaro, said, “We will not take sides, we will continue being neutral, and help with whatever is possible… A big part of Ukraine’s population speaks Russian.”

Bolsonaro said, “two southern regions of Ukraine, some 90% of the population wanted to “approximate themselves to Russia.”

Reuters reports, “He added that he was against any sanctions that could bring negative repercussions for Brazil, citing Russian fertilizers which are crucial for the country’s giant agribusiness sector.”

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador of Mexico, said, “We are not going to take any sort of economic reprisal because we want to have good relations with all the governments in the world.”

The leader of Mexico also condemned the censorship of media outlets from the Russian Federation that is lauded in NATO and EU nations. He said, “I don’t agree that there is censorship in the media; I spoke out against it when President Trump’s account was canceled, as I also do not agree with the fact that the media, from Russia or any other country, are censored.”

Nations from Central Asia to the majority in ASEAN – and on the continent of Africa – don’t want endless hypocrisy – nor to feel that “the old world” can dictate to them. Hence, Brazil and Mexico are highlighting this. After all, the humanitarian crisis in the DRC, throughout the Sahel region, West Papua, Yemen, and too many to mention, don’t seem to concern the G-7, EU, UK, NATO powers, and the mass Western and Japanese media to the same extent – especially when NATO powers are involved in the chain.

https://www.statista.com/statistics/267131/market-share-of-the-leadings-exporters-of-conventional-weapons/

https://www.reuters.com/world/bolsonaro-wont-condemn-putin-says-brazil-will-remain-neutral-over-invasion-2022-02-27/

