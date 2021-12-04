Burkina Faso and Islamists are heaping sorrow on 1.3 million internally displaced

Kanako Mita and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Sunni Islamist terrorist attacks in Burkina Faso are never-ending. Thus even refugee camps aren’t places of safety. Therefore, terrorist groups including al-Qaida, ISIS (Islamic State – IS), and common criminality are utilizing this chaos that they unleash against ordinary civilians.

Islamists are also breaking into refugee camps to sexually abuse females. Hence, like ISIS raping and enslaving Yazidis in Iraq, the same Islamist mindset in Burkina Faso views women to be the “spoils of war.”

Accordingly, vast numbers of civilians have fled internally. Humanitarian sources state you have a staggering 1.3 million internally displaced people in Burkina Faso.

The situation is summed up by Voice of America. This media agency reports, “Last month the Goudoubo refugee camp was closed. After incursions by terrorist groups at the camp, security forces were unable to guarantee safety. More than 11,000 refugees living there have since been relocated to the nearby town of Dori.”

Human Rights Watch notified the United Nations to encourage “authorities to reinforce the security presence in areas especially vulnerable to attack by abusive armed Islamists; strengthen early warning networks; reduce the military’s response times to threatened villages.”

Many nations from Nigeria in West Africa to Ethiopia in East Africa – and from the Democratic Republic of Congo in Central Africa to Northern Mozambique in Southern Africa – are blighted by ethnic, religious, and geopolitical intrigues. Criminality and the exploitation of resources also enter the fray. Therefore, nations throughout the environs of the Sahel region, including Burkina Faso, are blighted by instability, terrorism, internally displaced people, ethnic tensions, criminality, poverty, limited health care structures, food insecurity, sexual violence against women, and other major problems.

https://www.voanews.com/a/burkina-faso-s-1-3m-displaced-people-increasingly-fall-victim-to-terrorists/6339240.html

