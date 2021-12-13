Burkina Faso and Niger kill roughly 100 Islamist terrorists

Kanako Mita and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

In two weeks of military operations between Burkina Faso and Niger, it is reported that they have killed roughly 100 Islamist terrorists. Hence, the recent joint initiative will increase anti-terrorist operations between both nations.

Sunni Islamist terrorists affiliated with Al-Qaeda and ISIS (Islamic State – IS) have brought carnage to the Sahel and the surrounding region. Thus, it is incumbent for regional military initiatives – and international forces – to push ahead against Islamist terrorists.

At the same time, a hearts and minds campaign is needed with the full backing of local Muslim leaders. If several components aren’t focused on, the bloodshed will merely flow like in recent years. Therefore, regional and international initiatives must focus on a broad array of issues that blight the region.

Two Islamist bases were hit in Kokoloukou (Western Niger) and Yeritagui (Burkina Faso) during the recent military operation by Burkina Faso and Niger. Hence, this forward momentum is welcomed by both nations.

The tri-border area between Burkina Faso, Niger, and Mali is a hotbed of Islamist terrorist networks. Similarly, Lake Chad is witnessing close cooperation between Cameroon, Chad, Niger, and Nigeria.

Political tensions also blight the region. This notably applies to Burkina Faso, Chad, and Mali.

Millions of people have been uprooted throughout the Sahel and the surrounding region. Hence, food insecurity is common in several nations that have been hit by Islamist terrorist networks, along with ethnic issues and other major problems.

https://www.france24.com/en/africa/20211210-niger-and-burkina-faso-kill-scores-of-terrorists-in-a-joint-operation-armies-say

