Burkina Faso hit by more terrorist attacks

Hiroshi Saito and Noriko Watanabe

Modern Tokyo Times

Several Islamist terrorist attacks in Burkina Faso have killed civilians and members of the armed forces in several parts of the country. The continuing pattern of terrorist attacks is stretching the political and military dynamics of Burkina Faso. Therefore, the international community needs to support this nation in various ways by listening to the leaders of this nation.

Immediately after Lt-Col Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba took power, he said, “In its history, our country has rarely been confronted with adversity. But more than six years now our people have been living under the yoke of an enemy that succeeded.”

The transitional president is adamant that the armed forces of Burkina Faso will gradually weaken the Islamist terrorist menace. However, Damiba insists international support must meet the needs and demands of the transitional government – and not diktats and outside meddling.

Voice of America reports, “In Burkina Faso, violence blamed on jihadis affiliated to al-Qaida and the Islamic State group has killed thousands of people and prompted 1.9 million more to flee their homes.”

In one of the recent terrorist attacks, 15 members of the armed forces were killed after two explosions. Hence, another grim reminder of the internal security situation in this country.

The Army General Staff (Center-North region) said, “One of the vehicles in the convoy, which was carrying troops, hit an explosive device near Namsiguia district in Bam province.”

A second explosion happened while the armed forces were tending to the injured.

At least 23 civilians, members of the armed forces, and VDP (Volunteers for the Defense of the Fatherland) auxiliary forces were killed in two other terrorist attacks. These attacks took place in the north of the country – in the province of Yatenga and the district of Bourzanga.

AFP reports, “Six civilians and four members of the VDP auxiliary force died on Monday in an attack in Sima, in Yatenga province, the source said, adding that “several” others were wounded.”

Lee Jay Walker says, “The transitional government faces an uphill struggle to contain the crisis because of the regional dynamics of this part of Africa. Several regional nations are blighted by Islamist terrorist groups, ethnic divisions, political tensions, poverty, internal refugees, and limited infrastructures.”

