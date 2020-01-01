Bush Fires in Australia are devastating nature, livelihoods, and killing people in its path

Noriko Watanabe and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The devastating bush fires in parts of Australia are enormous in magnitude and this is resulting in the deaths of people caught up in its path. Hence, the crisis is overstretching emergency services in New South Wales (NSW) and Victoria. Therefore, the armed forces of Australia have been sent in to help the emergency services that face an array of serious problems.

It is currently known that at least twelve people have perished because of the sheer intensity of the bush fires. At least another five people are unaccounted for.

On top of this, whole communities have been devastated and forced to flee to beaches and other areas. For example, approximately 4,000 individuals sought sanctuary along the coast in Mallacoota, Victoria.

The BBC reports, “The Australian Defence Force will send Black Hawk and Chinook helicopters, fixed-wing aircraft and navy vessels to Victoria and NSW, the two worst-affected regions.”

Thus, the armed forces and emergency services will be involved in countless evacuations and assisting the most vulnerable. Humanitarian aid and a highly coordinated system are needed at this trying time.

Reuters reports, “The huge bushfires have destroyed more than 4 million hectares (10 million acres), with new blazes sparked into life almost daily by extremely hot and windy conditions in bushland left tinder dry after a three-year drought.”

Shane Fitzsimmons, the NSW Rural Fire Service commissioner, uttered, “This is absolutely one of the worst fire seasons we’ve seen.”

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-australia-50956318

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-australia-bushfires/thousands-trapped-on-australian-beaches-by-dangerous-bushfires-idUSKBN1YY1I3

