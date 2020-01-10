Canada fears the civilian plane carrying 176 people was downed by Iran

Murad Makhmudov and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Canada increasingly fears that the civilian plane that crashed near Tehran may have been shot down accidentally. Suspicions in many quarters were immediately raised given the launching of missiles by Iran on the armed forces of America in Iraq. Of course, Canada isn’t pointing the finger of intention, this would be preposterous; however, a military accident appears to be involved in the loss of 176 people?

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada looked visibly shocked. Unlike his counterpart in America who is a populist, Trudeau seeks accommodation and he is more pluralistic in thinking. Despite this, the leader of Canada spoke in a rare harsher tone based on being saddened and in complete dismay by events.

The BBC reports, “Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he had received intelligence from multiple sources indicating that the plane was shot down by an Iranian surface-to-air missile, adding that it was possible that this was unintentional.”

President Donald Trump of America was cautious in his words. He stated, “I have my suspicions. It’s a tragic thing when I see that, it’s a tragic thing. But somebody could have made a mistake on the other side.”

If it is proven that an Iranian surface-to-air-missile did take the plane down, then questions must be raised about the intelligence network of Iran. After all, aviation authorities in the United States issued a US airline ban. Therefore, why didn’t Iran also follow suit given the heightened military tensions between both nations?

The Independent pointedly uttered, “Coming only a few hours after Iran fired missiles at US bases in Iraq, there were obvious suspicions. The area was on high alert with the possibility that a civilian plane might be mistaken for a military one. For this reason, American aviation authorities banned US airlines from flying in the region. Iranian authorities, however, did not introduce their own ban.”

Trudeau said, “Canadians have questions and they deserve answers.”

The government spokesperson for Iran rather callously said it is “psychological warfare.”

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/europe/iran-plane-crash-news-latest-ukraine-boeing-737-russia-missile-a9276581.html

PLEASE DONATE TO HELP MODERN TOKYO TIMES

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

DONATIONS to SUPPORT MODERN TOKYO TIMES – please pay PayPal and DONATE to sawakoart@gmail.com

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi personal website and Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

https://www.facebook.com/moderntokyotimes