Chad loses 92 soldiers after a major attack by Sunni Islamic terrorists

Boutros Hussein and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The Sunni Islamist terrorist group Boko Haram is known to have killed at least 92 soldiers in Chad. President Idriss Déby Itno of Chad will certainly be alarmed by the brutal attack by Boko Haram. After all, the number of dead Chadian soldiers by Boko Haram is unprecedented.

This will set reverberations across the border areas of the Lake Chad region. Hence, the nations of Cameroon, Chad, Nigeria, and Niger will all be worried by the sheer size of the attack.

The leader of Chad, after visiting the province of Lac, uttered, “We lost 92 of our soldiers, non-commissioned officers and officers… It’s the first time we have lost so many men.”

He continued, “While we are battling against the coronavirus, the fanatic people of Boko Haram attacked our armed forces in the Lake Chad. I commend the sacrifice of our brave soldiers. I reiterate our total commitment to defeating the terrorist peril.”

It is known that the size of the attack in Boma took Chadian soldiers by surprise. Hence, fighting between Boko Haram and the armed forces of Chad lasted many hours. However, the armed forces finally repulsed the Sunni Islamist terrorist attack after reinforcements joined the battle.

The Guardian reports, “Since 2015, countries in the region have cooperated in the Multinational Joint Force, a regional coalition engaged around Lake Chad with the help of local residents formed into vigilante groups.”

Sadly, the latest attack is evidence that Sunni Islamic terrorist forces are increasing their attacks in several African nations. This applies to a very diverse geographical angle that incorporates many nations. These include Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Chad, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Mozambique, Nigeria, Niger, Somalia, and other nations. Therefore, international support is essential for fighting the growing menace of Sunni Islamic terrorist forces in Africa.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/mar/24/boko-haram-kills-92-chadian-soldiers-in-seven-hour-attack

