Chad protests leave many dead

Murad Makhmudov and Noriko Watanabe

Modern Tokyo Times

Protests in N’Djamena rocked the capital of Chad. The security forces responded to what they deemed an armed uprising. However, human rights organizations claim that the security forces killed unarmed protesters.

France 24 says, “Deadly clashes between police and demonstrators protesting at the military’s grip on power erupted in Chad on Thursday, claiming at least 50 lives, including members of the security forces. The United Nations condemned the lethal use of force against the protesters and demanded a probe be launched.“

Africa News reports, “These clashes are taking place after the extension of the “transition” for two years, which was supposed to end on Thursday, October 20. But at the end of September, Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno was finally maintained as president until free and democratic elections, which are supposed to be held at the end of a second transitional period and in which Mr. Déby will be able to run.”

Prime Minister Saleh Kebzabo said, “What happened today is an armed popular uprising to seize power by force, and those responsible for this violence will face justice.”

He continued, “The demonstrators had firearms and they were considered rebels. The security forces responded only in self-defense.”

The prime minister faces a very difficult situation because he was only recently declared the leader of a supposed “Unity Government.”

Lee Jay Walker says, “Chad in recent history pulls well above its weight in the Sahel region. This concerns the role of the armed forces of Chad in countering various Islamic terrorist groups in modern times. Therefore, instability in Chad will be welcomed by various Islamist terrorist groups throughout the Sahel.”

The Spokesperson for U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Stephane Dujarric, said, “We are concerned about the violence in the context of demonstrations in Chad today, which has reportedly led to the loss of lives and injuries.”

Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, and other nations throughout the region, face Islamic insurgencies, weak infrastructures, the continuing convulsions of NATO powers destabilizing Libya, political divisions, internal refugees, poverty, and other important issues.

Last year, Modern Tokyo Times said, “Since the death of President Idriss Déby Itno, who sought to repulse the military forces of the Front for Change and Concord in Chad (FACT), uncertainty abounds. Hence, despite the semblance of stability under the Transitional President Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno, who heads the Transitional Military Council (Conseil Militaire de transition – CMT) with the backing of trusted generals who supported his late father, the political question remains.”

Sadly, one year later and the political question remains.

