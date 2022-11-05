China and Germany to strengthen economic ties

Kanako Mita, Sawako Utsumi, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The German Chancellor Olaf Scholz met President Xi Jinping of China in Beijing. Thus strengthening bilateral ties, furthering economic trade, and listening to mutual concerns.

Xi recently cemented his power concentration within the internal mechanisms of the Chinese Communist Party. Hence, Scholz fully understands the shifting sands in China under Xi.

France 24 reports, “Xi Jinping secured a historic third term as China’s leader …. and promoted some of his closest Communist Party allies, cementing his position as the nation’s most powerful leader since Mao Zedong.”

Leading individuals within the Green Party – two pro-NATO individuals and anti-Russian Federation – sought Scholz to take a different approach to China. However, the strong economic ties between China and Germany can’t be overlooked – especially given the bleak economic outlook of many nations within the European Union.

The BBC reports, “The Greens have long sought a tougher line on China. Just a few days ago the party’s foreign minister, Annalena Baerbock, sternly and publicly reminded him that his government came to power promising to readjust its China strategy.”

An associate professor at the Institute of International Studies of Fudan University, Liu Lirong, said, “China is the second largest economy in the world, and Germany is the largest economy in the EU. Chinese-German cooperation is of great significance in addressing many global challenges such as climate change, the COVID-19 pandemic and global food security.”

Xi said, “As large and influential countries, in times of change and turmoil China and Germany should work together all the more, to make more contributions to world peace and development.”

Xi continued, “China always regards Europe as a comprehensive strategic partner, supports the European Union’s strategic autonomy, hopes to see a stable and prosperous Europe, and insists that China-Europe relations are not targeted at, subjugated to, or controlled by any third party.”

Scholz did acknowledge differences between China and Germany – most notably concerning the Russian Federation. However, Scholz said, “We also want to talk about how we can further develop our economic cooperation on other topics: climate change, food security, indebted countries.”

China and Germany can provide greater economic stability and break the “ice” concerning the Cold War feel since President Joe Biden of America took office.

