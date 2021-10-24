China and Russia in joint navy patrol: the Sea of Japan, Western Pacific, and the East China Sea

Kanako Mita and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

China and the Russian Federation completed their first joint naval patrol that entailed the East China Sea, the Western Pacific, and the Sea of Japan. The joint patrol took place between October 17-23. Therefore, the success of the joint patrol will further strengthen ties between both nations.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said, “The tasks of the joint patrolling were to demonstrate the state flags of Russia and China, maintain peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific region and also protect facilities of both countries’ maritime economic activity. During the patrol, the group of warships passed through the Tsugaru Strait for the first time.”

China and the Russian Federation are alarmed by the government of President Joe Biden because the United States never stops meddling concerning Ukraine, Taiwan, issues related to energy aimed at the Russian Federation, and other important economic areas aimed at China. American leaders being hostile to the Russian Federation is nothing new. However, the nation of China comes up negatively in the conversation of the Biden administration all the time. Therefore, with Japan under the former leader Yoshihide Suga taking an anti-China stance, the leaders of China and the Russian Federation will monitor the outcome of the Japanese election later this month.

NHK reports, “It added the group of ships passed through the Tsugaru Strait for the first time as part of the patrol. The strait separates Japan’s main island of Honshu and Hokkaido.”

The Defense Ministry of China said the joint naval exercise was designed to “further develop the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership in the new era, enhance the joint action capabilities of both parties and jointly maintain international and regional strategic stability”

TASS News said: “The Russian Navy was represented in the joint naval taskforce of ten warships by the Pacific Fleet’s forces that included the measuring ship Marshal Krylov, the large anti-submarine warfare ships Admiral Tributs and Admiral Panteleyev and the Project 20380 corvettes Hero of the Russian Federation Aldar Tsydenzhapov and Gromky.”

The South China Morning Post uttered, “… Beijing sent its Type 055 guided-missile destroyer Nanchang to take part. Other Chinese ships include a 052D destroyer, two 054A frigates and one support ship.”

China and the Russian Federation have been holding military drills regularly since 2012. However, the latest joint naval patrol was at a higher level in terms of range.

Both nations are alarmed by the recent AUKUS alliance (America, Australia, and the United Kingdom) and the Quad alliance (America, Australia, India, and Japan) that impacts the Russian Federation, despite being aimed at China. India and the Russian Federation have extremely cordial relations.

Also, while a territorial dispute remains between Japan and the Russian Federation (already concluded according to Moscow), political elites in Moscow welcome positive relations with Japan. Indeed, unlike other territorial disputes – China and Japan, South Korea and Japan, and others – the Russian Federation welcomes the investments of Japan in the disputed Kuril Islands (Northern Territories in Japan). Therefore, the only nation in the Quad alliance that is anti-Russian Federation is America.

