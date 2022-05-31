China enters Taiwan’s air defense zone: US intrigues and statecraft

The last two leaders of America, emanating from the Democratic Party, keep on sowing regional divisions. Former leader Barack Obama – of which the incumbent leader of America, President Joe Biden, played a significant role in his administration – supported war directly and utilized various proxies. Therefore, Obama helped to destabilize Egypt, Libya, Syria, Yemen, and other nations in North Africa and the Middle East while implementing the containment of China.

Biden is similarly intent on destabilizing parts of Europe. This is witnessed by his support of nationalist forces in Ukraine – to the tune of tens of billions of dollars – and endless anti-Russia propaganda to install a collective sanctions program on this nation. The current leader of America is also threatening China concerning Taiwan. Hence, the Obama and Biden administrations adore the Arthur Zimmermann approach to geopolitics related to supplied chaos.

The Guardian reports, “Joe Biden has said the US would intervene militarily to defend Taiwan if it came under attack from China, in an unusually forceful presidential statement in support of self-governing that drew a defiant response from Beijing.”

Concerning the possibility of China attacking Taiwan. Biden said, “…it would dislocate the entire region – and be another action similar to what happened in Ukraine.”

Biden continued, “America is committed to a one-China policy – but that does not mean China has the jurisdiction to use force to take Taiwan.”

Naturally, China is dismayed by the increasing meddling of America related to Taiwan and other important geopolitical issues. Thus it was inevitable that China would respond to the posturing of the Biden administration on the China and Taiwan issue.

Reuters reports, “Taiwan on Monday reported the largest incursion since January by China’s air force in its air defense zone, with the island’s defense ministry saying Taiwanese fighters scrambled to warn away 30 aircraft in the latest uptick in tensions.”

The BBC says, “The aircraft flew in an area to the northeast of the Pratas Islands that is part of the Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), according to a map the ministry provided.”

The Guardian reports, “Last year, Taiwan recorded 969 incursions by Chinese warplanes into its ADIZ, according to an AFP database – more than double the roughly 380 carried out in 2020.”

Hence, since Biden took office, tensions have increased with the nations of China and the Russian Federation. This concerns endless meddling by America into the geopolitical space of China and the Russian Federation. Also, the Biden administration is supplying military arms and political support to Taiwan and Ukraine. Therefore, similar to mass instability under Obama, the same is happening under Biden.

Voice of America reports, “China’s military said last week it had recently conducted an exercise around Taiwan as a “solemn warning” against its “collusion” with the United States…That came after U.S. President Joe Biden angered China by appearing to signal a change in a U.S. policy of “strategic ambiguity” on Taiwan by saying the United States would get involved militarily if China were to attack the island.”

Modern Tokyo Times reported last year, “China and Taiwan have coexisted and traded enormously with each other for many decades. Henceforth, rather than both militaries being fixated on the convulsions of history, it is high time that China tolerated greater international freedoms for Taiwan. Similarly, for Taiwan to understand China’s concern about America’s containment policy of China – that is supported by other nations in the Quad Group and AUKUS.”

If China wants the Quad Group, AUKUS, and the anti-China containment policies to grow – then threatening Taiwan will only enhance the enemies of China and serve the whims of America and Japan. Thus, it is best to take “the sting” out of nations that seek to contain China by focusing on statecraft and diplomacy with Taiwan.

Anti-China forces in Taiwan also need to refrain from antagonizing China. If not, the crisis will get out of hand. Hence, the future of Taiwan is endangered by anti-China nationalists in Taiwan and the meddling of outside nations – notably America.

