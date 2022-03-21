China in mourning after tragic plane crash

Sawako Utsumi and Sawako Uchida

Modern Tokyo Times

A tragic plane crash, carrying 132 people in China, exploded on impact after crashing in a forested area in the province of Guangxi. It is presumed that all 123 passengers and nine staff members perished immediately on impact. However, this is to be confirmed.

Data from the plane stopped suddenly when entering the environs of Wuzhou city. This was followed by a deep plane dive that led to the crash. Within a 180 second period, it was all over. Therefore, the horrendous smoke-filled air was all that was left.

Voice of America reports, “China Eastern’s flight No. 5735 had been traveling at around 30,000 feet when suddenly, just after 2:20 p.m., the plane entered a deep dive at its cruising altitude speed of 455 knots (523 mph, 842 kph), according to data from flight-tracking website FlightRadar24.com. The data suggests the plane crashed within a minute and a half of whatever went wrong.”

Boeing will be alarmed. After all, the China Eastern Boeing 737-800 crash is a grim reminder of recent problems affecting this company. Currently, nobody knows the full reason for the crash. However, recent problems have blighted this company.

The BBC reports, “The Boeing 737-800 plane was seven years old, according to tracker websites. It is the predecessor model to the Boeing 737 Max line, which were the planes involved in deadly crashes in Indonesia in 2018 and Ethiopia in 2019.”

Vast improvements in the aviation sector in China have occurred since the 1990s. Hence, the last major crash happened in 2010 during foggy weather in the environs of Yichun. This led to the loss of 42 people.

Immediately after the crash, China Eastern Airlines offered sincere condolences and grounded all its 737-800s.

https://www.voanews.com/a/chinese-airliner-crash/6494062.html

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-china-6081976

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-china-60819760

