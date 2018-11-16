China, India, and the Russian Federation understand Myanmar’s struggle against Islamist terrorism

Murad Makhmudov and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

China, India, and the Russian Federation continue to express their support for the government of Myanmar. Indeed, given certain animosities between China and India over border issues – and China’s role in Pakistan – then it shows you how Myanmar isn’t isolated despite the Western and Islamic media witch-hunt of this multi-ethnic nation. Equally important, Japan in the economic and geopolitical realm understands that Myanmar needs support to maintain its path of furthering democracy – and, in developing the nation-state.

It should be stressed that countless numbers of different ethnic groups are recognized by the central state in Myanmar. Yet, the issue involving Bengali Muslims is a separate and delicate issue for Myanmar. This is based on the historical negative legacy of the British into the affairs of Myanmar – and the Islamist agenda that dramatically altered the religious landscape in the Chittagong Hill Tracts in Bangladesh aimed at crushing Buddhism. Of course, for other religious minorities in majority Muslim nations throughout the region, for example, Hindus in Pakistan, then they know full well how demographics and power dynamics can alter the landscape rapidly. Therefore, Buddhists and Hindus in Rakhine have much to fear and this reality is fixable based on recent massacres by Islamists against Hindus, the mainly Buddhist Mro tribe, and the indigenous Buddhists of Rakhine.

Last year, Vassily Nebenzia, the United Nations Ambassador of the Russian Federation, stipulated, “We need to stop any kind of violence from any side and the rhetoric which fuels it.”

He continued, “terrorists and extremists … are already trying to put down roots in Southeast Asia…(and) we cannot allow further radicalization in the region.”

Of course, for China, India, and the Russian Federation then the fear of Islamist terrorism is all too real. This stretches from Chechnya in the Caucasus region to Xinjiang in China. Similarly, for India, the terrorist ratlines emanating from Pakistan is a real cause for concern – along with other important issues that tie up with the fears of Myanmar. Hence, with other regional nations in the Mekong Delta understanding the delicate situation in Myanmar – and with nations including the Philippines being blighted by Islamic terrorism – then clearly Myanmar isn’t isolated. Equally, the Buddhist angle in Sri Lanka and the terrible trauma blighting Buddhists in Southern Thailand means that Western and Islamic media agencies are out of touch with events on the ground.

Last year, Reuters reported, “Guo Yezhou, a deputy head of the Chinese Communist Party’s international department, told reporters on the sidelines of a party congress that China condemned the attacks in Rakhine and understands and supports Myanmar’s efforts to protect peace and stability there.”

Guo further said, “We condemn violent and terrorist acts.”

He also pointed out the failure of outside meddling that continuously fails and only exacerbates the situation. Guo is taking aim at respective Gulf and NATO adventurist nations that have destabilized Afghanistan, Iraq, Kosovo (Serbia), Libya, Syria, and Yemen respectively. Indeed, other nations have witnessed enormous convulsions from this meddling throughout parts of North Africa, the Middle East, and Central Africa. Also, more recently, the Islamist terrorist angle in Europe is growing along with mass immigration based on the folly of outside meddling.

Geng Shuang, spokesperson for China’s Foreign Ministry, ushered, “The Chinese side condemns the violent attacks that happened in the Rakhine State of Myanmar, supports Myanmar’s efforts to safeguard the peace and stability of the Rakhine State and sincerely hopes that the Rakhine State can restore stability as soon as possible and the local people can live a normal life again.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India said, “We share your concerns about extremist violence in Rakhine state and the violence against security forces and also how innocent lives have been affected.”

The leader of India continued, “We hope that all stakeholders together can find a way out in which unity and territorial integrity of Myanmar is respected.”

Overall, it is abundantly clear that China, India, and the Russian Federation fear yet another Islamist front in this part of Asia. Equally, with Thailand and the Philippines having respective Islamist terrorist groups that seek to alter the central dynamics of both nations; then clearly Myanmar isn’t isolated despite the biased media accounts being peddled throughout the West and Islamic world. At the same time, Japan seeks to support Myanmar in several important areas.

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

DONATIONS to SUPPORT MODERN TOKYO TIMES – please pay PayPal and DONATE to sawakoart@gmail.com

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi personal website and Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

http://global-security-news.com Global Security News – Geopolitics and Terrorism

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

https://www.facebook.com/moderntokyotimes