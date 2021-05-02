China sends India Covid-19 assistance despite frosty relations

Kanako Mita and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Increased territorial tensions between China and India have been put aside because of the severity of the coronavirus (Covid-19) crisis in India. Hence, President Xi Jinping of China reiterated to Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India that China will assist India during this difficult period.

News coming out of India highlights increasing coronavirus deaths and various shortages of medical supplies. Indeed, many have died because of limited oxygen supplies, the shortage of hospital beds, not enough ventilators, and other serious issues.

Xi said, “On behalf of the Chinese government and the Chinese people, and in my own capacity, I would like to express my sincere condolences to the Indian government and people.”

The leader of China promised to strengthen coronavirus cooperation with the government of India. Xi further said, “China is willing to strengthen cooperation with India in the fight against the epidemic and provide support and assistance to India.”

Reuters recently reported, “India’s total COVID-19 cases passed 18 million on Thursday after another world record number of daily infections, as gravediggers worked around the clock to bury victims and hundreds more were cremated in makeshift pyres in parks and parking lots.”

Coronavirus supplies from China to India in April apply to over 5,000 ventilators, approximately 22,000 oxygen generators, roughly 3,800 tons of various types of medicine, over 20 million masks, and other essential medical supplies. Therefore, with China promising full cooperation with India, increased supplies will be sent during this difficult period for India.

Other nations are also assisting India. However, the operative supply chains in China mean that this nation can respond quickly.

