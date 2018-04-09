China ups the ante by stating America is bedeviled by an “anxiety disorder” under Trump

Kanako Itamae and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

President Donald Trump of America declared that tariffs would impact on several nations, in relation to certain sectors. Yet, the ire of Trump’s tariff initiative is China based on his declared “America First” policy. Therefore, after a mild condemnation by China in the initial period, it is clear now that political elites in Beijing are upping the ante by defending and fighting back against the Trump administration.

In the war of words, America declares that China is in a “Great Wall of denial,” while China is counteracting by stating the Trump administration is beset by an “anxiety disorder.” This bodes ill because it appears that America will put new tariffs on China.

Peter Navarro, a trade advisor at the White House, said, “China’s reaction to Mr. Trump’s legitimate defense of the American homeland has been a Great Wall of denial — despite incontrovertible evidence of Beijing’s illicit and protectionist behaviors.”

In response, China is ushering that the “anxiety disorder” of the Trump administration is based on not facing up to the changing global economy, whereby China is a power mechanism for economic growth. Equally, political elites in Beijing state that under the prevailing conditions then it is nigh impossible to solve trade frictions with America. Also, China is making it known that the enormous domestic economy will shield the nation from any efforts by America – not ignoring the enormous holding of American debt that China holds.

Geng Shuang, a spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry of China, strongly said, “The United States with one hand wields the threat of sanctions, and at the same time says they are willing to talk. I’m not sure who the United States is putting on this act for.”

The spokesperson continued by squarely blaming America. Geng uttered, the current trade frictions is “entirely at the provocation of the United States.”

Trump, showing his anger via social media, retorted strongly, “When a car is sent to the United States from China, there is a Tariff to be paid of 2 1/2%. When a car is sent to China from the United States, there is a Tariff to be paid of 25%.”

It is abundantly clear that the Trump administration believes that unfair trade over several decades is extremely detrimental. At the same time, issues with China over intellectual property rights and the theft of technology advancements are equally angering America. Therefore, the gap between America and China is growing and this applies to the war of words.

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

DONATIONS to SUPPORT MODERN TOKYO TIMES – please pay PayPal and DONATE to sawakoart@gmail.com

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi personal website and Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

http://global-security-news.com Global Security News – Geopolitics and Terrorism

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

https://www.facebook.com/moderntokyotimes