China wins first gold of the Olympics: Related Covid-19 infections to the games reaches 127

Sawako Utsumi and Sawako Uchida

Modern Tokyo Times

The Tokyo Olympics witnessed the first gold medal going to China. However, more coronavirus (Covid-19) cases emerged linked to the Olympics. Therefore, the sporting angle can’t escape the reality of the coronavirus crisis and how these unwanted games will continue to garner bad publicity.

Yang Qian, the 10-meter air rifle gold medalist, will have momentarily forgotten about the prevailing conditions. Thus, for a sport that isn’t internationally famous, her name will hit international media headlines with her being the first gold medalist of the Tokyo Olympics.

Yang said “I am very happy to get the first gold and to give my best for the motherland.”

Yang won gold while the Russian Anastasiia Galashina took silver in a tight finish of 251.8 to 251.1. The bronze medal went to Nina Christen from Switzerland.

Despite the joy unfolding for athletes and their respective coaches, the Tokyo Olympics is blighted by being unwanted by vast numbers in Japan. Hence, the announcement of 17 more daily infections connected to the Olympics will continue to hinder sporting achievements.

The current number of coronavirus Olympic-related infections is now 127. Sadly, this will continue to increase throughout the games.

Indeed, the first beach volleyball game was canceled after a player tested positive for the coronavirus. Therefore, with Tokyo under a coronavirus State of Emergency and other prefectures blighted, the Olympics will limp on between sporting and coronavirus news – and disenchantment.

