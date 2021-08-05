Cholera deaths in Nigeria surpass 650 people

Kanako Mita and Noriko Watanabe

Modern Tokyo Times

Cholera deaths have surpassed 650 people in Nigeria. Reports claim that the crisis is intensifying even if the north remains the current epicenter. Therefore, urgent internal assistance is needed to quell the ongoing crisis.

In the last few weeks, a new increase in cholera cases has been reported. Factors behind the increasing concern are the rainy season, the security situation in the north, criminality, terrorism, and the basic infrastructure that is also struggling to cope with the coronavirus (Covid-19) crisis.

Lee Jay Walker says, “Nigeria is blighted by ethnic massacres, Islamist terrorism, anti-Christian pogroms in the north, and other ills including enormous corruption. Hence, with the Islamist insurgency being based in northern Nigeria and with the health care system being underfunded – concerning the energy revenues of this nation – the cholera situation is a growing menace.”

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) is worried about the spread of cholera to vast parts of Nigeria. For example, reported cholera cases have occurred in 22 out of the 36 states. Hence, contaminated water, sanitation, hygiene, and other important areas are of concern.

The NCDC confirms that Kano accounts for 186 of the known 653 deaths throughout the country. Other northern states, including Bauchi and Jigawa, are reeling from the latest cholera crisis. Therefore, with a death rate of 2.4 percent from 27,186 reported cholera cases, the concern is that this may grow further if help isn’t increased.

In Bauchi, the Oral Cholera Vaccine (OCV) is underway. This consists of a collaboration between health authorities in Bauchi and the World Health Organization (WHO).

It is hoped that all appropriate Nigerian authorities – central and regional – will work clinically with the WHO and other important agencies – to stem the cholera outbreak.

